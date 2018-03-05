profile
God of War
name : God of War
platform : PlayStation 4
editor : Sony Interactive Entertainment
developer : Sony Computer Entertainment
genre : action-aventure
multiplayer : non
european release date : 04/20/2018
sora78
sora78
Une pub Robot Chicken pour la PS4 Pro et God Of War !
Exclusivités PS4

Encore bravo aux équipes de Santa Monica pour avoir dépassé en quelques jours les 3.1 millions d'exemplaires vendus




Adult Swim - Playstation - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TyrMHAWTK5c
    posted the 05/03/2018 at 06:37 PM by sora78
    icebergbrulant posted the 05/03/2018 at 06:43 PM
    Pas mal la vidéo
