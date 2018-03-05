PIXEL CULTURE
all
Céline Dion en duo avec ... Deadpool !
News Cinema


lestoilesheroiques - http://lestoilesheroiques.fr/2018/05/deadpool-2-deadpool-en-duo-avec-celine-dion.html
    posted the 05/03/2018 at 05:47 PM by zekura
    comments (11)
    shadowbiz posted the 05/03/2018 at 05:53 PM
    spilner posted the 05/03/2018 at 05:53 PM
    C'est quoi cette connerie
    sora78 posted the 05/03/2018 at 05:53 PM
    shincloud posted the 05/03/2018 at 05:54 PM
    Juste génial le décalage XD
    raioh posted the 05/03/2018 at 06:03 PM
    J'étais pas chaud pour voir le 2, mais avec toutes ces conneries, ça me donne envie d'y aller
    vohmp posted the 05/03/2018 at 06:14 PM
    ils vont loin.
    mystic posted the 05/03/2018 at 06:18 PM
    Joli ton fond d'écran.
    ravyxxs posted the 05/03/2018 at 06:19 PM
    Excellent loool. Sa voix toujours aussi percutante.
    donkusei posted the 05/03/2018 at 06:26 PM
    Elle a un physique et des comportements qui me révulsent, mais what a voice quand même.

    Et l'idée du décalage avec ce clip est bien trouvée.
    justx posted the 05/03/2018 at 06:30 PM
    sedorikku posted the 05/03/2018 at 06:41 PM
    Bordel la gestuelle j'étais pas prêt
