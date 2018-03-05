accueil
|
news
|
blogs
|
videos
|
reviews
|
previews
|
features
|
boards
|
iPhone
|
Facebook
se connecter
|
s'inscrire
PIXEL CULTURE
profile
10
Likes
Likers
Who likes this ?
minx
,
racsnk
,
shiroyashagin
,
leblogdeshacka
,
strifedcloud
,
kurosama
,
tvirus
,
lordguyver
,
raph64
,
killia
zekura
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles :
197
visites since opening :
222592
zekura
> blog
all
(D)re(a)master
News Cinema
News Jeux
News Manga
Mon Bordel Perso
News Livre
Céline Dion en duo avec ... Deadpool !
News Cinema
lestoilesheroiques
-
http://lestoilesheroiques.fr/2018/05/deadpool-2-deadpool-en-duo-avec-celine-dion.html
tags :
3
Likes
Who likes this ?
posted the 05/03/2018 at 05:47 PM by
zekura
comments (
11
)
shadowbiz
posted
the 05/03/2018 at 05:53 PM
spilner
posted
the 05/03/2018 at 05:53 PM
C'est quoi cette connerie
sora78
posted
the 05/03/2018 at 05:53 PM
shincloud
posted
the 05/03/2018 at 05:54 PM
Juste génial le décalage XD
raioh
posted
the 05/03/2018 at 06:03 PM
J'étais pas chaud pour voir le 2, mais avec toutes ces conneries, ça me donne envie d'y aller
vohmp
posted
the 05/03/2018 at 06:14 PM
ils vont loin.
mystic
posted
the 05/03/2018 at 06:18 PM
Joli ton fond d'écran.
ravyxxs
posted
the 05/03/2018 at 06:19 PM
Excellent loool. Sa voix toujours aussi percutante.
donkusei
posted
the 05/03/2018 at 06:26 PM
Elle a un physique et des comportements qui me révulsent, mais what a voice quand même.
Et l'idée du décalage avec ce clip est bien trouvée.
justx
posted
the 05/03/2018 at 06:30 PM
sedorikku
posted
the 05/03/2018 at 06:41 PM
Bordel la gestuelle j'étais pas prêt
bold
italic
underline
url
link
smilies list
citer un membre
aidez nous à traduire
|
blog du site
|
conditions générales d'utilisation
|
faq
|
contacts
langues :
english
|
français
|
日本語
|
português
|
简体中文
|
italiano
|
español
|
deutsch
|
عربي
news
videos
reviews
previews
web news
blogs
Pokemon-France
|
Twitter Gamekyo (EN)
|
Twitter Gamekyo (FR)
|
Facebook Gamekyo
Copyright © 2008 - 2018 Gamekyo
Et l'idée du décalage avec ce clip est bien trouvée.