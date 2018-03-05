profile
Jeux Vidéo
237
Likes
Likers
name : Jeux Vidéo
description : Sujets traitant du jeu vidéo en général.
profile
unmecparla
2
Likes
Likers
unmecparla
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 9
visites since opening : 8088
unmecparla > blog
Battlerite : Un mode Battle royale MOBA


Stunlock Studios a dévoilé aujourd'hui les premiers détails du Battlerite Royale, le mélange entre un MOBA / Arena Brawler et survie. 

Battlerite et son mode Battle royale prévu cet été !
https://www.puregamemedia.fr - https://www.puregamemedia.fr/battlerite/battlerite-mode-battle-royale-moba-annonce-date-de-sortie-trailer/
    tags : battlerite
    0
    Like
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 05/03/2018 at 02:28 PM by unmecparla
    comments (1)
    unmecparla posted the 05/03/2018 at 02:33 PM
    J'ai envie de dire pourquoi pas ... un de plus un de moins
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre