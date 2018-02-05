ajouter un titre
name : Spider-Man
platform : PlayStation 4
editor : Sony Interactive Entertainment
developer : Insomniac Games
genre : action
Quelques petits détails dans Spider-Man
News


Nouvelle et dernière de Gameinformer

    posted the 05/02/2018 at 07:32 PM by lightning
    comments (9)
    maxleresistant posted the 05/02/2018 at 07:45 PM
    J'attends énormément le jeu mais tout ces petits détails n'ont rien d'impressionnant.
    sora78 posted the 05/02/2018 at 07:49 PM
    Vivement le dernier gros trailer à l'E3
    smashfan posted the 05/02/2018 at 07:52 PM
    Sora j'espere qu'ils vont envoyé du bad guys !
    shao posted the 05/02/2018 at 07:58 PM
    Vivement!
    Après avoir été saucé par Avengers infinite war, j'ai besoin de ma dose de marvel en jv maintenant!
    maxleresistant posted the 05/02/2018 at 07:59 PM
    shao en regardant le film j'arrêtais pas de me dire "putain ca fait chier qu'on a pas de bons jeux Marvel !!!"
    shao posted the 05/02/2018 at 08:10 PM
    maxleresistant
    La même putain!!!
    En espérant que ce Spidey change enfin la donne!
    octobar posted the 05/02/2018 at 08:23 PM
    Spidé du cul ouais
    spawnini posted the 05/02/2018 at 08:24 PM
    Moi je veux voir Venom et Carnage. Si ya pas, c'est sans moi cette vieille exclu
    octobar posted the 05/02/2018 at 08:30 PM
    spawnini pourquoi ton profil est en privé Gertrude ?
