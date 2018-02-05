accueil
profile
Quelques petits détails dans Spider-Man
News
Nouvelle et dernière de Gameinformer
posted the 05/02/2018 at 07:32 PM by lightning
lightning
comments (
9
)
maxleresistant
posted
the 05/02/2018 at 07:45 PM
J'attends énormément le jeu mais tout ces petits détails n'ont rien d'impressionnant.
sora78
posted
the 05/02/2018 at 07:49 PM
Vivement le dernier gros trailer à l'E3
smashfan
posted
the 05/02/2018 at 07:52 PM
Sora
j'espere qu'ils vont envoyé du bad guys !
shao
posted
the 05/02/2018 at 07:58 PM
Vivement!
Après avoir été saucé par Avengers infinite war, j'ai besoin de ma dose de marvel en jv maintenant!
maxleresistant
posted
the 05/02/2018 at 07:59 PM
shao
en regardant le film j'arrêtais pas de me dire "putain ca fait chier qu'on a pas de bons jeux Marvel !!!"
shao
posted
the 05/02/2018 at 08:10 PM
maxleresistant
La même putain!!!
En espérant que ce Spidey change enfin la donne!
octobar
posted
the 05/02/2018 at 08:23 PM
Spidé du cul ouais
spawnini
posted
the 05/02/2018 at 08:24 PM
Moi je veux voir Venom et Carnage. Si ya pas, c'est sans moi cette vieille exclu
octobar
posted
the 05/02/2018 at 08:30 PM
spawnini
pourquoi ton profil est en privé Gertrude ?
