Red Dead Redemption 2
22
name : Red Dead Redemption 2
platform : Xbox One
editor : Take Two Interactive
developer : Rockstar Games
genre : action-aventure
other versions : PlayStation 4
link49
335
link49
Red Dead Redemption 2 : Box Ps4/Xbox One dévoilées
Red Dead Redemption


Voici une Information concernant le jeu Red Dead Redemption 2 :



Rockstar dévoile sur son site les box des deux versions :





Pour rappel, le jeu sortira le 26 octobre prochain...

Source : https://www.rockstargames.com/reddeadredemption2/order
    maxleresistant posted the 05/02/2018 at 03:25 PM
    meh
    gantzeur posted the 05/02/2018 at 03:25 PM
    je suis pas fan de la grosse tête du gars
    kinectical posted the 05/02/2018 at 03:26 PM
    Le trailer defonce sa maman je vien de le voir sur ign....ces d’une beauté merde le premier trailer ma pas emballer mais celui là vien de me foutre une biffle
    gat posted the 05/02/2018 at 03:26 PM
    Elle a surtout changé en fait.
    fetya posted the 05/02/2018 at 03:27 PM
    Bof
    maxleresistant posted the 05/02/2018 at 03:27 PM
    gat je préfère celle ci.
    link49 posted the 05/02/2018 at 03:28 PM
    Même s'ils font un Collector à 300 euros avec juste un CD, je prends...
    ritalix posted the 05/02/2018 at 03:33 PM
    mieux que la première gat
    ravyxxs posted the 05/02/2018 at 03:40 PM
    L'ours la pochette, ça fait un peu hommage aux films spaghetti. Sobre et Puissant. Les gens qui attendent des artifices de gauche à droite n'ont rien compris... Tu joues au jeu pas avec la boite.
    octobar posted the 05/02/2018 at 03:46 PM
    ravyxxs ben sobre et classe avec cette teinte rouge ça en dit bien plus que des jaquettes où tu mets un pauvre perso de dos et qui n'exprime rien.
    victornewman posted the 05/02/2018 at 03:48 PM
    octobar je croise les doigts pour le retour des cerfs sous stéroïde
    dooku posted the 05/02/2018 at 03:51 PM
    bofff
    octobar posted the 05/02/2018 at 03:53 PM
    victornewman moi j'veux des gros élans à tringler tabernac.
    dokou posted the 05/02/2018 at 04:00 PM
    ravyxxs
    sokan posted the 05/02/2018 at 04:23 PM
    Je la trouve trop ressemblante à celle du 1er avec John Marston et son fusil. Mais au moins on reconnait le jeu direct (les jaquettes des GTA elles se ressemblent aussi).
    carapuce posted the 05/02/2018 at 04:25 PM
    Les étoiles ne sont pas placées au même endroit
    octobar posted the 05/02/2018 at 04:36 PM
    carapuce j'avoue.. pour l'instant la One est en superior.
