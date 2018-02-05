accueil
Pas un blog parfait, loin de là, mais un blog personnel, tout simplement...
link49
Red Dead Redemption 2 : Box Ps4/Xbox One dévoilées
Red Dead Redemption
Voici une Information concernant le jeu Red Dead Redemption 2 :
Rockstar dévoile sur son site les box des deux versions :
Pour rappel, le jeu sortira le 26 octobre prochain...
Source :
https://www.rockstargames.com/reddeadredemption2/order
1
Like
Who likes this ?
posted the 05/02/2018 at 03:23 PM by
link49
comments (
17
)
maxleresistant
posted
the 05/02/2018 at 03:25 PM
meh
gantzeur
posted
the 05/02/2018 at 03:25 PM
je suis pas fan de la grosse tête du gars
kinectical
posted
the 05/02/2018 at 03:26 PM
Le trailer defonce sa maman je vien de le voir sur ign....ces d’une beauté merde le premier trailer ma pas emballer mais celui là vien de me foutre une biffle
gat
posted
the 05/02/2018 at 03:26 PM
Elle a surtout changé en fait.
fetya
posted
the 05/02/2018 at 03:27 PM
Bof
maxleresistant
posted
the 05/02/2018 at 03:27 PM
gat
je préfère celle ci.
link49
posted
the 05/02/2018 at 03:28 PM
Même s'ils font un Collector à 300 euros avec juste un CD, je prends...
ritalix
posted
the 05/02/2018 at 03:33 PM
mieux que la première
gat
ravyxxs
posted
the 05/02/2018 at 03:40 PM
L'ours la pochette, ça fait un peu hommage aux films spaghetti. Sobre et Puissant. Les gens qui attendent des artifices de gauche à droite n'ont rien compris... Tu joues au jeu pas avec la boite.
octobar
posted
the 05/02/2018 at 03:46 PM
ravyxxs
ben sobre et classe avec cette teinte rouge ça en dit bien plus que des jaquettes où tu mets un pauvre perso de dos et qui n'exprime rien.
victornewman
posted
the 05/02/2018 at 03:48 PM
octobar
je croise les doigts pour le retour des cerfs sous stéroïde
dooku
posted
the 05/02/2018 at 03:51 PM
bofff
octobar
posted
the 05/02/2018 at 03:53 PM
victornewman
moi j'veux des gros élans à tringler tabernac.
dokou
posted
the 05/02/2018 at 04:00 PM
ravyxxs
sokan
posted
the 05/02/2018 at 04:23 PM
Je la trouve trop ressemblante à celle du 1er avec John Marston et son fusil. Mais au moins on reconnait le jeu direct (les jaquettes des GTA elles se ressemblent aussi).
carapuce
posted
the 05/02/2018 at 04:25 PM
Les étoiles ne sont pas placées au même endroit
octobar
posted
the 05/02/2018 at 04:36 PM
carapuce
j'avoue..
pour l'instant la One est en superior.
