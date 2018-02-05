profile
gat > blog
PSTHC is back !

PSTHC - http://www.psthc.fr/
    posted the 05/02/2018 at 10:45 AM by gat
    comments (7)
    hyoga57 posted the 05/02/2018 at 10:47 AM
    Excellente nouvelle...
    goldmen33 posted the 05/02/2018 at 10:53 AM
    vite vite on platine GOW!!
    leblogdeshacka posted the 05/02/2018 at 10:56 AM
    Cool, bonne nouvelle
    hatefield posted the 05/02/2018 at 11:02 AM
    Bonne nouvelle, en esperant que ça tienne sur la longueur et que ces tocards de hackers cassent pas les couilles.
    raph64 posted the 05/02/2018 at 11:11 AM
    icebergbrulant posted the 05/02/2018 at 11:22 AM
    La rançon a été vite payée
    ouroboros4 posted the 05/02/2018 at 11:25 AM
    Et surtout qu'ils fassent des copies un petit peu plus souvent!
