« Jouis et fais jouir, sans faire de mal ni à toi, ni à personne, voilà je crois, toute la morale »
profile
Jeux Vidéo
237
Likes
Likers
name : Jeux Vidéo
description : Sujets traitant du jeu vidéo en général.
profile
nicolasgourry
93
Likes
Likers
nicolasgourry
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 2136
visites since opening : 2495465
nicolasgourry > blog
Gunbird 2 arrive sur Switch.


Il est prévu pour Mai 2018 sur l'eShop
Le premier Gunbird est disponible sur eShop de la Switch.


Nintendolife
    tags :
    4
    Likes
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 05/01/2018 at 09:10 PM by nicolasgourry
    comments (1)
    boyd posted the 05/01/2018 at 09:23 PM
    Cool !
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre