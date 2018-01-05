profile
L'un des meilleurs shmup arrive sur Switch
BOOM!!!!

    posted the 05/01/2018 at 07:09 PM by shincloud
    comments (14)
    guiguif posted the 05/01/2018 at 07:10 PM
    j'aurais préféré Radiant, Ikaruga a assez été porté comme ça
    linkart posted the 05/01/2018 at 07:12 PM
    J'attends la version boîte
    shincloud posted the 05/01/2018 at 07:13 PM
    linkart Ta cru toi un jeu qui va couter 10 balles XD
    birmou posted the 05/01/2018 at 07:13 PM
    guiguif les 2 on va pas bouder notre plaisir.
    linkart posted the 05/01/2018 at 07:15 PM
    shincloud il va coûter 15€ plutôt ! Et Nicalis ont sorti tous leurs jeux Switch en boîte aux US pour l'instant.
    rickles posted the 05/01/2018 at 07:16 PM
    Shiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiit
    nicolasgourry posted the 05/01/2018 at 07:17 PM
    Shincloud https://www.youtube.com/watch?time_continue=7&v=V8b2N-ONlqQ
    segatagatasanshiro posted the 05/01/2018 at 07:18 PM
    Radiant Silver GUN sur switch avec la disposition en losange (généralisée maintenant ) et la taille minuscule ce serait une horreur.
    La isposition ABC (et xyz)est la meilleure pour les combinaison à la radiant.

    Moi je veux une SATURN mini
    hyoga57 posted the 05/01/2018 at 07:20 PM
    Et la version PS4 !!!
    shincloud posted the 05/01/2018 at 07:21 PM
    hyoga57 La même date? car sur leur site ça parle que de la Switch :/

    nicolasgourry Merci
    hyoga57 posted the 05/01/2018 at 07:25 PM
    shincloud C'est juste ridicule. Ils déposent le jeu sur PS4 et ils t'annoncent qu'une version Switch ? Moi je voulais y jouer en ligne avec mes potes et je voulais des trophées...
    jenicris posted the 05/01/2018 at 07:27 PM
    Je le prend direct.
    guiguif posted the 05/01/2018 at 07:27 PM
    hyoga57 Ptete que Nicalis n’éditera que la version Switch et que la version PS4 sera édité par un autre, ce qui serait quand meme étonnant, d'ailleurs seul Treasure était mentionné ici https://www.gamekult.com/actualite/ikaruga-en-approche-sur-playstation-4-3050803713.html
    guiguif posted the 05/01/2018 at 07:41 PM
    shincloud (bon sinon au cas ou l'image s'affiche pas, je crois que c'est plus possible de copier coller des images de Twitter)
