accueil
|
news
|
blogs
|
videos
|
reviews
|
previews
|
features
|
boards
|
iPhone
|
Facebook
se connecter
|
s'inscrire
Muramasa
profile
195
Likes
Likers
Who likes this ?
zackfair59plus
,
tvirus
,
chris92
,
kizito5
,
rkazuya
,
youki
,
reikoririn
,
lambo
,
liquidus00
,
bibi300
,
escobar
,
strifedcloud
,
sokarius
,
greil93
,
artemis
,
bladagun
,
lucy
,
shampix
,
shima
,
estellise
,
voxen
,
metasonic
,
sacks
,
robin73
,
sboubi
,
shanks
,
zabuza
,
sephiroth07
,
papysnake
,
carmichael
,
alozius
,
cuthbert
,
jeanouillz
,
fullbuster
,
viveff
,
fantacitron
,
shoga
,
kensama
,
eldren
,
rahxephon1
,
stonesjack
,
chdav
,
achille
,
apollokami
,
darkvador
,
dragonkevin
,
neokiller
,
trez
,
grozourson
,
shazbot
,
rkm18
,
svr
,
vanilla59
,
gtoonizuka69
,
vonkuru
,
square
,
aiolia081
,
milo42
,
i8
,
thib50
,
minx
,
klepapangue
,
anonymous340
,
kwak
,
yukilin
,
zelda59279
,
lucrate
,
darknova
,
terminator
,
shinz0
,
asakim
,
darksephiroth
,
binou87
,
kasumi
,
docteurdeggman
,
idd
,
shido
,
sauronsg
,
jwolf
,
yagate
,
000000000000000000
,
akd
,
musicforlife
,
hipou
,
loudiyi
,
grimmroy
,
uta
,
hebuspsa
,
tzine
,
qbigaara49
,
choupiloutre
,
twins
,
linkart
,
biggy
,
jaune
,
kurosama
,
kiruo
,
jf17
,
trafalgar
,
momotaros
,
heroux
,
seiyasnake
,
krjc
,
furtifdor
,
drakeramore
,
goldmen33
,
ripley
,
supatony
,
takahito
,
calishnikov
,
tripy73
,
amassous
,
gunotak
,
mickurt
,
mustdie
,
diablass59
,
syndrome
,
kenshuiin
,
yogfei
,
snakeorliquid
,
chester
,
hyoga57
,
spaaz
,
lightjack
,
ritalix
,
linkiorra
,
maldara69600
,
darkyx
,
heracles
,
lefumier
,
kisukesan
,
monkeydluffy
,
ykarin
,
patourde
,
darkfoxx
,
skyzein
,
gizmo2142
,
blackbox
,
link80
,
odv78
,
korou
,
playstation2008
,
ootaniisensei
,
angelcloud
,
maxibesttof
,
astralbouille
,
jorostar
,
darkulqui
,
shiranui
,
fortep
,
archesstat
,
rendan
,
sandman
,
x1x2
,
lordguyver
,
kenpokan
,
cb
,
chronokami
,
lilong
,
exemplay
,
ravyxxs
,
shindo
,
naruto780
,
netero
,
nekonoctis
,
gat
,
nmariodk
,
neckbreaker71
,
arngrim
,
shiroyashagin
,
xars01
,
nindo64
,
sorow
,
e3payne
,
jozen15
,
sorento
,
torotoro59
,
minbox
,
iglooo
,
killia
,
yaakus
,
xxxxxx0
,
narustorm
,
rayzorx09
,
zboobi
,
coco6767
,
raph64
,
kevisiano
,
niveforever
,
corrin
,
sujetdelta
,
kwathor
,
fandenutella
,
lunaya
,
awamy02
shincloud
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles :
2817
visites since opening :
3389611
shincloud
> blog
L'un des meilleurs shmup arrive sur Switch
BOOM!!!!
tags :
3
Likes
Who likes this ?
posted the 05/01/2018 at 07:09 PM by
shincloud
comments (
14
)
guiguif
posted
the 05/01/2018 at 07:10 PM
j'aurais préféré Radiant, Ikaruga a assez été porté comme ça
linkart
posted
the 05/01/2018 at 07:12 PM
J'attends la version boîte
shincloud
posted
the 05/01/2018 at 07:13 PM
linkart
Ta cru toi un jeu qui va couter 10 balles XD
birmou
posted
the 05/01/2018 at 07:13 PM
guiguif
les 2
on va pas bouder notre plaisir.
linkart
posted
the 05/01/2018 at 07:15 PM
shincloud
il va coûter 15€ plutôt ! Et Nicalis ont sorti tous leurs jeux Switch en boîte aux US pour l'instant.
rickles
posted
the 05/01/2018 at 07:16 PM
Shiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiit
nicolasgourry
posted
the 05/01/2018 at 07:17 PM
Shincloud
https://www.youtube.com/watch?time_continue=7&v=V8b2N-ONlqQ
segatagatasanshiro
posted
the 05/01/2018 at 07:18 PM
Radiant Silver GUN sur switch avec la disposition en losange (généralisée maintenant
) et la taille minuscule ce serait une horreur.
La isposition ABC (et xyz)est la meilleure pour les combinaison à la radiant.
Moi je veux une SATURN mini
hyoga57
posted
the 05/01/2018 at 07:20 PM
Et la version PS4 !!!
shincloud
posted
the 05/01/2018 at 07:21 PM
hyoga57
La même date? car sur leur site ça parle que de la Switch :/
nicolasgourry
Merci
hyoga57
posted
the 05/01/2018 at 07:25 PM
shincloud
C'est juste ridicule. Ils déposent le jeu sur PS4 et ils t'annoncent qu'une version Switch ? Moi je voulais y jouer en ligne avec mes potes et je voulais des trophées...
jenicris
posted
the 05/01/2018 at 07:27 PM
Je le prend direct.
guiguif
posted
the 05/01/2018 at 07:27 PM
hyoga57
Ptete que Nicalis n’éditera que la version Switch et que la version PS4 sera édité par un autre, ce qui serait quand meme étonnant, d'ailleurs seul Treasure était mentionné ici
https://www.gamekult.com/actualite/ikaruga-en-approche-sur-playstation-4-3050803713.html
guiguif
posted
the 05/01/2018 at 07:41 PM
shincloud
(bon sinon au cas ou l'image s'affiche pas, je crois que c'est plus possible de copier coller des images de Twitter)
bold
italic
underline
url
link
smilies list
citer un membre
aidez nous à traduire
|
blog du site
|
conditions générales d'utilisation
|
faq
|
contacts
langues :
english
|
français
|
日本語
|
português
|
简体中文
|
italiano
|
español
|
deutsch
|
عربي
news
videos
reviews
previews
web news
blogs
Pokemon-France
|
Twitter Gamekyo (EN)
|
Twitter Gamekyo (FR)
|
Facebook Gamekyo
Copyright © 2008 - 2018 Gamekyo
La isposition ABC (et xyz)est la meilleure pour les combinaison à la radiant.
Moi je veux une SATURN mini
nicolasgourry Merci