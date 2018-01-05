accueil
CN Play
name :
Jeux Vidéo
description :
Sujets traitant du jeu vidéo en général.
tuni
tuni
blog
Xbox BC : 1 nouveau titre
Saints Row 2 est dès à présent rétrocompatible !
Que dire d'autre si ce n'est... Bonne soirée et bon jeu
Who likes this ?
posted the 05/01/2018 at 06:18 PM by
tuni
comments (7)
7
)
spawnini
posted
the 05/01/2018 at 06:27 PM
Putain
tuni
posted
the 05/01/2018 at 06:29 PM
spawnini
Ben au moins ça s’enchaîne
spawnini
posted
the 05/01/2018 at 06:32 PM
tuni
ouais mais toujours pas ceux que je veux.
Mgs Hd collection, Zote Hd collection, Street Fighters vs Tekken. Je crois que c'est les derniers jeux 360 que j'ai gardé
117
posted
the 05/01/2018 at 06:42 PM
A quand Ninja Gaiden 2 et SC chaos théorie (en 4K bien sur ) ?
Toi qui connaît des gens chez Xbox tu pourrais demander ?
tuni
posted
the 05/01/2018 at 06:44 PM
117
La seule réponse que j'ai c'est qu'ils y travaillent et que les éditeurs ne mettent pas de barrière. Ca va venir
En plus j'ai retrouvé Ninja Gaiden hier en super état à 3 euros donc je l'attend aussi (je refais le Black en attendant).
spawnini
Courage MGS c'est pour bientôt
117
posted
the 05/01/2018 at 06:45 PM
tuni
ok merci de ta réponse
ramses
posted
the 05/01/2018 at 07:40 PM
tjrs pas de ace combat, nier, vesparia etc
