Xbox BC : 1 nouveau titre
Saints Row 2 est dès à présent rétrocompatible !

Que dire d'autre si ce n'est... Bonne soirée et bon jeu
    posted the 05/01/2018 at 06:18 PM by tuni
    comments (7)
    spawnini posted the 05/01/2018 at 06:27 PM
    Putain
    tuni posted the 05/01/2018 at 06:29 PM
    spawnini Ben au moins ça s’enchaîne
    spawnini posted the 05/01/2018 at 06:32 PM
    tuni ouais mais toujours pas ceux que je veux.
    Mgs Hd collection, Zote Hd collection, Street Fighters vs Tekken. Je crois que c'est les derniers jeux 360 que j'ai gardé
    117 posted the 05/01/2018 at 06:42 PM
    A quand Ninja Gaiden 2 et SC chaos théorie (en 4K bien sur ) ?
    Toi qui connaît des gens chez Xbox tu pourrais demander ?
    tuni posted the 05/01/2018 at 06:44 PM
    117 La seule réponse que j'ai c'est qu'ils y travaillent et que les éditeurs ne mettent pas de barrière. Ca va venir En plus j'ai retrouvé Ninja Gaiden hier en super état à 3 euros donc je l'attend aussi (je refais le Black en attendant).

    spawnini Courage MGS c'est pour bientôt
    117 posted the 05/01/2018 at 06:45 PM
    tuni ok merci de ta réponse
    ramses posted the 05/01/2018 at 07:40 PM
    tjrs pas de ace combat, nier, vesparia etc
