profile
raioh
81
Likes
Likers
raioh
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 406
visites since opening : 590384
raioh > blog
all
Akira le Film : Le faux Teaser (1 minute de folie fait par des fans!)
Animes






Une année de travail, c'est le temps qu'aura nécessité la réalisation de ce faux teaser de film réalisé par des fans afin de rendre hommage au manga culte de Katsuhiro Otomo. Accrochez-vous, car ça déboite comme il faut !


C'est par ici :
http://www.awakenakira.com/





We would like to personally thank each and every one of the men and women who brought Akira to life and especially Master Otomo himself for the years of continual inspiration.

-The Akira Awaken Team





Twitter - https://twitter.com/Ashthorp/status/991368028657934336
    tags :
    7
    Likes
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 05/01/2018 at 06:02 PM by raioh
    comments (9)
    koji posted the 05/01/2018 at 06:05 PM
    plutot cool.
    poliof posted the 05/01/2018 at 06:20 PM
    C'est ouf. Qu'en je pense à ce qu'ils sont en train de préparer pour de vrai, ça fait mal.
    amario posted the 05/01/2018 at 06:24 PM
    https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=t1GO-93Nt3c
    iglooo posted the 05/01/2018 at 06:25 PM
    Qu'on leur file des thunes Merci pour l'article
    marchand2sable posted the 05/01/2018 at 06:27 PM
    C'est trop stylé L'ambiance et la DA de ce manga est juste parfaite
    tenjin posted the 05/01/2018 at 06:39 PM
    Excellent! Et pourtant je suis particulièrement difficile, et quand on parle d'Akira c'est un sujet plus que délicat. Bravo à eux !
    zekura posted the 05/01/2018 at 06:52 PM
    Oh putain ! Qu'un studio les finances pour en faire une version live !
    kurosu posted the 05/01/2018 at 07:31 PM
    Enfin quelque chose qui ressort bien du manga
    J'espère que le live fera aussi bien bien que je doute
    koji posted the 05/01/2018 at 07:38 PM
    Zekura savoir faire un teaser et un film c'est different quand meme x)
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre