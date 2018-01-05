We would like to personally thank each and every one of the men and women who brought Akira to life and especially Master Otomo himself for the years of continual inspiration.



-The Akira Awaken Team

Une année de travail, c'est le temps qu'aura nécessité la réalisation de ce faux teaser de film réalisé par des fans afin de rendre hommage au manga culte de Katsuhiro Otomo. Accrochez-vous, car ça déboite comme il faut !C'est par ici :