profile
Owlboy
0
Like
Likers
name : Owlboy
platform : PC
editor : N.C
developer : D-Pad
genre : plates-formes
other versions : Xbox One - PlayStation 4
read the reviews
add a review
add a press review
profile
guiguif
166
Likes
Likers
guiguif
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 4194
visites since opening : 4912795
guiguif > blog
all
Owlboy: Une edition limitée prévue sur PS4 et Switch
Owlboy en plus de son edition standard aura le droit a une edition limitée a 6000 exemplaires sur PS4 et Switch. On ne sait pas encore quel sera son contenu, ni son prix.

https://gematsu.com/2018/05/owlboy-limited-edition-announced
    tags :
    4
    Likes
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 05/01/2018 at 02:53 PM by guiguif
    comments (5)
    leblogdeshacka posted the 05/01/2018 at 03:02 PM
    Sympa la box
    A voir le contenu maintenant
    sonilka posted the 05/01/2018 at 03:12 PM
    A voir le prix surtout.
    flom posted the 05/01/2018 at 04:14 PM
    Le jeu etait pas top a ce que j ai cru lire.
    warminos posted the 05/01/2018 at 04:35 PM
    J’avais prévu de le prendre en boite simple, mais j’attend d’en voir plus pour cette édition.
    kali posted the 05/01/2018 at 04:37 PM
    J'attend surtout que la version standard baisse de prix. Baleck des collectors.
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre