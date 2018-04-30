profile
Pokemon Online Switch: Premier teaser !
Ah nan mais c'est tout comme.

Temtem est un Pokemon-like online en 3D qui lancera son kickstarter le 29 Mai.

    posted the 04/30/2018 at 08:44 PM by guiguif
    comments (11)
    fid posted the 04/30/2018 at 09:00 PM
    puttacklick ! je te repport !
    svr posted the 04/30/2018 at 09:02 PM
    Cette DA affreuse
    gavad posted the 04/30/2018 at 09:03 PM
    y'a un pokemon mmo qui existe depuis plusieurs années sur pc, après je ne sais pas ce que sa vaut.

    https://pokemmo.eu/?local=fr
    kibix971 posted the 04/30/2018 at 09:07 PM
    ça à l'air plutot sympa je trouve, à voir
    rbz posted the 04/30/2018 at 09:08 PM
    oula , non !
    mais c'est sympatoche graphiquement, c'tout.
    leonr4 posted the 04/30/2018 at 09:13 PM
    La même teaser avec le logo Nintendo à la fin et ça devient le best game evaaaa
    rbz posted the 04/30/2018 at 09:14 PM
    leonr4 ksos
    leonr4 posted the 04/30/2018 at 09:16 PM
    Lulz
    guiguif posted the 04/30/2018 at 09:19 PM
    leonr4 tellement
    lordguyver posted the 04/30/2018 at 09:22 PM
    leonr4
    misterpixel posted the 04/30/2018 at 09:26 PM
    Putain il a prit un coup dans la gueule Pikachu...
