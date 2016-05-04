Good news, Remedy fans: the studio’s mysterious P7 will finally be unveiled at E3. We’ve heard rumblings about Project 7 - that’s a working title, if you hadn’t guessed - since way back in 2016, with news that the Alan Wake and Max Payne studio would drop their long-standing partnership with Microsoft to bring the game to market with a new publisher.



That'll be another one to add to our upcoming PC games list.



That new publisher is 505 Games, and they’ll showcase P7 as part of their E3 lineup, “giving press the first hands-off look” at the game. No details beyond that just yet, aside from confirmation that P7 is slated for release on PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One. Other games on the 505 slate include Underworld Ascendant, Indivisible, and Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night. https://www.pcgamesn.com/remedy-new-game