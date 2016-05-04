Mike760
Quantum Break
79
name : Quantum Break
platform : Xbox One
editor : Microsoft
developer : Remedy
genre : action
multiplayer : non
european release date : 04/05/2016
other versions : PC
chester
Remedy Entertainment le projet P7 sera montré à l'E3 2018
Good news, Remedy fans: the studio’s mysterious P7 will finally be unveiled at E3. We’ve heard rumblings about Project 7 - that’s a working title, if you hadn’t guessed - since way back in 2016, with news that the Alan Wake and Max Payne studio would drop their long-standing partnership with Microsoft to bring the game to market with a new publisher.

That'll be another one to add to our upcoming PC games list.

That new publisher is 505 Games, and they’ll showcase P7 as part of their E3 lineup, “giving press the first hands-off look” at the game. No details beyond that just yet, aside from confirmation that P7 is slated for release on PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One. Other games on the 505 slate include Underworld Ascendant, Indivisible, and Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night. https://www.pcgamesn.com/remedy-new-game
https://www.pcgamesn.com/remedy-new-game
    posted the 04/30/2018 at 05:14 PM by chester
    comments (8)
    raph64 posted the 04/30/2018 at 05:21 PM
    Et pendant ce temps là chez les N-sex... le vide
    zran posted the 04/30/2018 at 05:25 PM
    raph64 Quel est l'intérêt de ce message... ?
    voxen posted the 04/30/2018 at 05:29 PM
    zran le vide.
    birmou posted the 04/30/2018 at 05:30 PM
    raph64 Ils bossent sur un AAA current gen. Pas un jeu indé à petit budget.
    raph64 posted the 04/30/2018 at 05:38 PM
    Birmou ouaip et c'est ça qui est un peu frustrant, la PS4 et la Xbox ont toujours les AAA, Mais jamais la Switch, question de limitations techniques finalement...

    Voxen
    birmou posted the 04/30/2018 at 05:47 PM
    raph64

    Bah oui lol

    Quel que soit le succès de la Switch elle ne jouera jamais dans la même ligue que les Playstation/Xbox. Même si Nintendo sortent une "Switch Pro" dans 2 ans elle sera face aux Ps5/Xbox2 qui feront tourner des jeux comme Cyberpunk ou autres titres next gen qui ne pourront pas être porté sur Switch sans gros sacrifices.

    Franchement faut pas s'attendre à une avalanche de AAA tiers current gen sur Switch. Elle aura la chance d'avoir de nombreux portages de jeux moins demandant et c'est à ce niveau quelle va tirer son épingle du jeu.
    simonw posted the 04/30/2018 at 05:58 PM
    après la branlé qu'ils se sont pris avec quantum break et le pognon que ca leur a couté les jeux AAA je suis pas sur
    thedoctor posted the 04/30/2018 at 06:04 PM
    simonw C'est bien un AAA, mais en multiplateforme pour maximiser les ventes.
