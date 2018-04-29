profile
kevisiano
C'est dimanche : pêle-mêle !



?





VRAI





C'est déjà ça








...





TRASH


Ca l'est


Oula !


Vu comme ça


KRATOOOOOOOOOOOOOOS !


Cheese


^^


Finish him


Best couple ever


Pour @gat


Triste vie








Doucement les gars


Trop fort


Pour @shanks


Ca change


Not interesting


De dingue


#Misogyne


Suicide



    posted the 04/29/2018 at 07:59 PM by kevisiano
    kevisiano posted the 04/29/2018 at 08:02 PM
    nakata posted the 04/29/2018 at 08:06 PM
    la fée clochette, Kratos, le chien, Lopes etc
    allanoix posted the 04/29/2018 at 08:08 PM
    "Repost from hot" wait, profit.
    allanoix posted the 04/29/2018 at 08:09 PM
    La moitié des posts viennent de 9gag.
    kevisiano posted the 04/29/2018 at 08:12 PM
    allanoix pu besoin de venir du coup ^^
