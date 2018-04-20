profile
God of War
name : God of War
platform : PlayStation 4
editor : Sony Interactive Entertainment
developer : Sony Computer Entertainment
genre : action-aventure
multiplayer : non
european release date : 04/20/2018
sandman
sandman
sandman > blog
[Live twitch] god of war mode difficile
Hésitez pas à venir poser des questions. Je suis pas loin de la fin.
http://www.twitch.tv/sand_man
    posted the 04/28/2018 at 11:09 AM by sandman
