Jeux Vidéo
Sujets traitant du jeu vidéo en général.
[French Days] La 3DS XL SNES à 159.99€
La 3DS XL SNES est actuellement à 159.99€ grâce au French Days.



J’espère vous faire un concours bientôt, donc n'hésitez pas à passer par les liens

New Nintendo 3DS XL SNES 159.99€ Prix après promo
Nintendo Labo - Multi Kit 41.49€ Prix après promo
Nintendo Labo - Robo 48.49€ Prix après promo
Shenmue I & II 32.99€ One
Shenmue I & II 32.99€ PS4
Spider-Man Limited Edition 69.99€ Prix après promo
Detroit: Become Human 44.99€ Prix après promo
Strange Brigad Collector 69.99€ Prix après promo
https://amzn.to/2vXYR5w
    posted the 04/27/2018 at 07:43 PM by leblogdeshacka
    comments (7)
    arrrghl posted the 04/27/2018 at 07:49 PM
    apparemment la console a un écran moins bon que les générations précédentes à cause d'un écran TN , c'est vrai ?
    kinectical posted the 04/27/2018 at 07:52 PM
    arrrghl merde la console est super classe en plus j’ai l’intention d’en acheter une pour la première fois avec quelque jeux populaire jespere ces pas vrai
    arrrghl posted the 04/27/2018 at 07:54 PM
    kinectical regarde les commentaires et photos sur amazon , ça semble être spécifique à ce modèle.
    kinectical posted the 04/27/2018 at 08:05 PM
    arrrghl nul alors de toute façon je préfère acheter une 2ds je n’aime pas vraiment la 3D jai une télé oled uhd 4k avec 3D et j’ai jamais utiliser alors bon
    yurienu posted the 04/27/2018 at 08:14 PM
    kinectical Pour avoir eu pas mal de modèles entre les mains, dont celui ci qui j'ai actuellement il n'y a pas de différence de fou... Il faut les mettre côte à côte pour voir une différence^^ Et ce modèle est tellement classe !
    kinectical posted the 04/27/2018 at 08:17 PM
    yurienu la 3D est elle désactiva le complètement? Car oui elle est classe la console
    niveforever posted the 04/27/2018 at 08:45 PM
    arrrghl oui c'est vrai, mis a part sa coque facon super Nintendo l’écran est de moins bonne facture a croire que Nintendo a soit changer recyclé d'ancien ecran ou payer moins chere un ecran de moins bonne qualité en savant que c'est les fans qui achèterons cette version les yeux fermer.
