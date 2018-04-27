profile
Le trailer de Tomb Raider disponible !
    tags :
    5
    Likes
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 04/27/2018 at 10:41 AM by negan
    comments (21)
    rbz posted the 04/27/2018 at 10:42 AM
    no gameplay again OK
    guiguif posted the 04/27/2018 at 10:43 AM
    Ouais pas de gameplay, dommage
    negan posted the 04/27/2018 at 10:43 AM
    guiguif rbz E3 dans 1 mois et demi
    goldmen33 posted the 04/27/2018 at 10:44 AM
    L'ambiance est là!
    ritalix posted the 04/27/2018 at 10:45 AM
    le jeu à l'air plus sombre encore que les précédents, dommage pas de gameplay.

    Il sort en même temps que Spiderman pff
    shinz0 posted the 04/27/2018 at 10:46 AM
    J'espère un pack Trilogie
    romgamer6859 posted the 04/27/2018 at 10:47 AM
    day one ! y a tout ce qu'il faut dans ce jeu
    osiris posted the 04/27/2018 at 10:48 AM
    Bon à voir mais le cliché du sacrifice humaine d'Amérique du Sud m'a déjà un peut refroidi
    voxen posted the 04/27/2018 at 10:51 AM
    negan guiguif rbz la démo de gameplay c'est plus tard dans la journée avec Camilla Luddington et des gars d'Eidos qui commenteront.
    kurosama posted the 04/27/2018 at 10:53 AM
    Rambo Lara,la classe.
    guiguif posted the 04/27/2018 at 10:53 AM
    voxen ha cool dans ce cas
    voxen posted the 04/27/2018 at 10:54 AM
    rbz guiguif negan 'fin je dis ça mais j'ai quand même l'impression que c'est réserver à ceux présents à l'événement. J'espère pas...
    misterpixel posted the 04/27/2018 at 10:57 AM
    Mis en bouche pour l’E3
    spyro50 posted the 04/27/2018 at 10:59 AM
    La façon dont Lara se débarrasse des ennemies dans la jungle ça fait très Predator !
    xslayer750 posted the 04/27/2018 at 11:06 AM
    C'est plus Lara c'est Rambo... Pas très hypé pour ma part :/
    linkald posted the 04/27/2018 at 11:11 AM
    Pas de gameplay.... Osef quoi
    akinen posted the 04/27/2018 at 11:17 AM
    Prout
    justx posted the 04/27/2018 at 11:53 AM
    qu'est ce qu'ils ont fait de Lara croft quoi...
    En plus elle est devenu moche, elle a meme plus ca pour elle
    raoh38 posted the 04/27/2018 at 12:14 PM
    Hate
    giru posted the 04/27/2018 at 12:18 PM
    C'est bien la peine de faire un teasing pour un big reveal aujourd'hui s'il n'y a même pas de gameplay
    sephiroth07 posted the 04/27/2018 at 12:22 PM
    justx elle fait pus humaine, plus réaliste, donc perso j'aime !
