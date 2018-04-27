accueil
negan
negan
Le trailer de Tomb Raider disponible !
tags :
5
Likes
Who likes this ?
posted the 04/27/2018 at 10:41 AM by
negan
comments (
21
)
rbz
posted
the 04/27/2018 at 10:42 AM
no gameplay again OK
guiguif
posted
the 04/27/2018 at 10:43 AM
Ouais pas de gameplay, dommage
negan
posted
the 04/27/2018 at 10:43 AM
guiguif
rbz
E3 dans 1 mois et demi
goldmen33
posted
the 04/27/2018 at 10:44 AM
L'ambiance est là!
ritalix
posted
the 04/27/2018 at 10:45 AM
le jeu à l'air plus sombre encore que les précédents, dommage pas de gameplay.
Il sort en même temps que Spiderman pff
shinz0
posted
the 04/27/2018 at 10:46 AM
J'espère un pack Trilogie
romgamer6859
posted
the 04/27/2018 at 10:47 AM
day one ! y a tout ce qu'il faut dans ce jeu
osiris
posted
the 04/27/2018 at 10:48 AM
Bon à voir mais le cliché du sacrifice humaine d'Amérique du Sud m'a déjà un peut refroidi
voxen
posted
the 04/27/2018 at 10:51 AM
negan
guiguif
rbz
la démo de gameplay c'est plus tard dans la journée avec Camilla Luddington et des gars d'Eidos qui commenteront.
kurosama
posted
the 04/27/2018 at 10:53 AM
Rambo Lara,la classe.
guiguif
posted
the 04/27/2018 at 10:53 AM
voxen
ha cool dans ce cas
voxen
posted
the 04/27/2018 at 10:54 AM
rbz
guiguif
negan
'fin je dis ça mais j'ai quand même l'impression que c'est réserver à ceux présents à l'événement. J'espère pas...
misterpixel
posted
the 04/27/2018 at 10:57 AM
Mis en bouche pour l’E3
spyro50
posted
the 04/27/2018 at 10:59 AM
La façon dont Lara se débarrasse des ennemies dans la jungle ça fait très Predator !
xslayer750
posted
the 04/27/2018 at 11:06 AM
C'est plus Lara c'est Rambo... Pas très hypé pour ma part :/
linkald
posted
the 04/27/2018 at 11:11 AM
Pas de gameplay.... Osef quoi
akinen
posted
the 04/27/2018 at 11:17 AM
Prout
justx
posted
the 04/27/2018 at 11:53 AM
qu'est ce qu'ils ont fait de Lara croft quoi...
En plus elle est devenu moche, elle a meme plus ca pour elle
raoh38
posted
the 04/27/2018 at 12:14 PM
Hate
giru
posted
the 04/27/2018 at 12:18 PM
C'est bien la peine de faire un teasing pour un big reveal aujourd'hui s'il n'y a même pas de gameplay
sephiroth07
posted
the 04/27/2018 at 12:22 PM
justx
elle fait pus humaine, plus réaliste, donc perso j'aime !
