Voici une Information autour de la Nintendo Switch :
Nintendo déclare qu'il a à la fin du mois de mars 2018 plus de 600 jeux disponible sur l’eShop de la Nintendo Switch. En un peu plus d'un an, la console aura pu se doter déjà d'une ludothèque plus que conséquente donc. Et vu ce qui se prépare prochainement, c'est pas fini…
Nintendo Swith games – 2018
#Breakforcist Battle (Lucid Sheep Games) [eShop-only] [Europe] [North America]
30-in-1 Game Collection: Volume 1 (Teyon) [eShop-only] [Europe]
2020 Super Baseball (Hamster, ACA NeoGeo) [eShop-only] [Europe] [North America] [Japan]
A Hole New World (Dolores Ent.) [eShop-only] [Europe] [North America]
A Normal Lost Phone (Plug In Digital) [eShop-only] [Europe] [North America]
Ace of Seafood (Nussoft) [eShop-only] [Europe] [North America] [Japan]
Adventure Pals (The) (Armor Games) [eShop-only] [Europe] [North America]
Adventures of Bertram Fiddle (The) – Episode 1 (Chorus Worldwide Games) [eShop-only] [Europe] [North America] [Japan]
Aegis Defenders (Humble Bundle) [eShop-only] [Europe] [North America] [Japan]
Aero Fighters 3 (Hamster) [eShop-only] [Europe] [North America] [Japan]
AeternoBlade (Corecell) [eShop-only] [Europe] [North America]
Air Hockey (Sabec) [eShop-only] [Europe] [North America]
Alteric (Sometimes You) [eShop-only] [Europe] [North America]
Anata no Shikihime Kyouikutan (Nippon Ichi Software) [Japan]
Animated Jigsaws: Beautiful Japanese Scenery (Rainy Frog) [eShop-only] [Europe] [North America] [Japan]
Ao no Kanata no Four Rhythm (PIACCI) [Japan]
Aperion Cyberstorm (Apriori Digital) [eShop-only] [Europe] [North America]
Aqua Kitty UDX (Tikipod) [eShop-only] [Europe] [North America] [Japan]
Art of Fighting 2 (Hamster, ACA NeoGeo) [eShop-only] [Europe] [North America] [Japan]
Asdivine Hearts (KEMCO) [eShop-only] [Europe] [North America] [Japan]
ATOMIK: RunGunJumpGun (Gambitious) [eShop-only] [Europe] [North America]
Attack on Titan 2 (Koei-Tecmo) [Europe] [North America] [Japan]
Azkend 2 (10tons) [eShop-only] [Europe] [North America]
BAFL – Brakes Are For Losers (Plug In Digital) [eShop-only] [Europe] [North America]
Baseball Riot (10tons) [eShop-only] [Europe] [North America]
Bayonetta (Nintendo) [Europe] [North America] [Japan]
Bayonetta 2 (Nintendo) [Europe] [North America] [Japan]
Billiard (D3 Publisher) [eShop-only] [Europe] [North America] [Japan]
BINGO for Nintendo Switch (Starsign) [eShop-only] [Europe] [North America] [Japan]
Bit Dungeon + (Dolores Ent.) [eShop-only] [Europe] [North America] [Japan]
Black Hole (Dufgames) [eShop-only] [Europe] [North America]
Bleed 2 (Digerati) [eShop-only] [Europe] [North America]
Bombslinger (Plug In Digital) [eShop-only] [Europe] [North America]
Brawl (QubicGames) [eShop-only] [Europe] [North America]
Bridge Constructor Portal (Headup Games) [eShop-only] [Europe] [North America]
Bunker (The) (Wales Interactive) [eShop-only] [Europe] [North America]
Burly Men at Sea (Plug In Digital) [eShop-only] [Europe] [North America]
Castle of Heart (7Levels) [eShop-only] [Europe] [North America]
Celeste (Matt Makes Games) [eShop-only] [Europe] [North America]
Charming Empire (The) (D3 Publisher) [eShop-only] [Europe] [North America] [Japan]
Chikichiki Boxy Racers (Pocket) [eShop-only] [Japan]
Choju Giga Wars (Silverstar Japan) [eShop-only] [Japan]
Chromagun (Pixel Maniacs) [eShop-only] [Europe] [North America]
ClusterPuck 99 (Coatsink Software) [eShop-only] [Europe] [North America] [Japan]
Clustertruck (tinyBuild Games) [eShop-only] [Europe] [North America]
Coffin Dodgers (Wales Interactive) [eShop-only] [Europe] [North America]
Conga Master Cruisin’ (City Connection) [eShop-only] [Japan] (special version of Conga Master Party, released exclusively in Japan)
Crazy Climber (Hamster, Arcade Archives) [eShop-only] [Europe] [North America] [Japan]
Crypt of the NecroDancer (BraceYourselfGames) [eShop-only] [Europe] [North America] [Japan]
D/Generation HD (West Coast) [eShop-only] [Europe] [North America]
Damascus Gear Operation Tokyo (Arc System Works) [eShop-only] [Europe] [North America] [Japan]
Dandara (Raw Fury) [eShop-only] [Europe] [North America] [Japan]
Danmaku Unlimited 3 (Doragon) [eShop-only] [Europe] [North America]
Darkest Dungeon (Red Hook Studios) [eShop-only] [Europe] [North America]
(The) Darkside Detective (isometricDreams) [eShop-only] [Europe] [North America]
Dear My Abyss (Regista) [eShop-only] [Japan]
Deep Ones (Sometimes You) [eShop-only] [Europe] [North America]
Detention (Coconut Island Games) [eShop-only] [Europe] [North America] [Japan]
Devious Dungeon (Ratalaika Games) [eShop-only] [Europe] [North America]
Disc Jam (High Horse Games) [eShop-only] [Europe] [North America]
Don’t Starve: Nintendo Switch Edition (Klei Entertainment) [eShop-only] [Europe] [North America]
Double Dragon (Hamster, Arcade Archives) [eShop-only] [Europe] [North America] [Japan]
Dragon Blaze for Nintendo Switch (Zerodiv) [eShop-only] [Europe] [North America] [Japan]
Dragon Quest Builders (Square-Enix) [Europe] [North America] [Japan]
Dragon Sinker (Kemco) [eShop-only] [Europe] [North America] [Japan]
Draw a Stickman: EPIC 2 (Hitcents) [eShop-only] [Europe] [North America]
Drone Fight (SILVERSTAR) [eShop-only] [Europe] [North America] [Japan]
Dustoff Heli Rescue 2 (Rainy Frog) [eShop-only] [Europe] [North America] [Japan]
Earth Wars (oneoreight) [eShop-only] [Europe] [North America] [Japan]
Earthlock (Snowcastle Games) [eShop-only] [Europe] [North America] [Japan]
EAT BEAT DEADSPIKE-san (Arc System Works) [eShop-only] [Europe] [North America] [Japan]
Enchanting Mahjong Match (D3 Publisher) [eShop-only] [Europe] [North America] [Japan]
Energy Balance (Sometimes You) [eShop-only] [Europe] [North America]
Energy Invasion (Sometimes You) [eShop-only] [Europe] [North America]
Escape Trick: 35 Fateful Enigmas (D3 Publisher) [eShop-only] [Europe] [North America] [Japan]
(The) Escapists 2 (Team17) [eShop-only] [Europe] [North America]
Eternal Edge (Righteous Weasel) [eShop-only] [North America]
(The) Fall Part 2: Unbound (Over The Moon) [eShop-only] [Europe] [North America]
Fantasy Hero ~unsigned legacy~ (Arc System Works) [eShop-only] [Europe] [North America] [Japan]
Farm Expert 2018 for Nintendo Switch (SimFabric) [eShop-only] [Europe] [North America]
Fatal Fury 3 (Hamster, ACA NeoGeo) [eShop-only] [Europe] [North America] [Japan]
Fe (Electronic Arts) [eShop-only] [Europe] [North America] [Japan]
Fear Effect Sedna (Square-Enix) [eShop-only] [Europe] [North America]
Final Station (The) (tinyBuild) [eShop-only] [Europe] [North America]
Flinthook (Tribute Games) [eShop-only] [Europe] [North America] [Japan]
Football Manager Touch 2018 (SEGA) [eShop-only] [Europe] [North America]
Frederic 2: Evil Strikes Back (Forever Entertainment) [eShop-only] [Europe] [North America]
Furi (The Game Bakers) [eShop-only] [Europe] [North America]
Gal Metal (DMM.com) [Japan]
Gal Gun 2 (Inti Creates) [Europe] [Japan]
Gekido Kintaro’s Revenge (Naps Team) [eShop-only] [Europe] [North America]
Gem Smashers (TREVA)[Europe] [North America]
Gotcha Racing 2nd (Arc System Works) [eShop-only] [Europe] [North America] [Japan]
Gotouji Tetsudo for Nintendo Switch!! (Bandai-Namco) [Japan]
Grand Prix Rock ‘N Racing (EnjoyUp Games) [eShop-only] [Europe] [North America]
Greco kara no Chousen Jou! Keisan no Shiro to Obake-tachi Tashizan (Media5) [Japan]
Greco kara no Chousen Jou! Keisan no Shiro to Obake-tachi Gekizan (Media5) [Japan]
Grid Mania (QubicGames) [eShop-only] [Europe] [North America]
Guilt Battle Arena (ForwardXP) [eShop-only] [Europe] [North America] [Japan]
Gunhouse (Other Ocean) [eShop-only] [Europe] [North America]
Gururin (Hamster, ACA NeoGeo) [eShop-only] [Europe] [North America] [Japan]
Handy Mahjong (ITL) [eShop-only] [Japan]
Happy Birthdays (Arc System Works) [Japan]
Her Majesty’s SPIFFING (Billy Goat) [eShop-only] [Europe] [North America]
Heroic Episode (Hamster, Arcade Archives) [eShop-only] [Europe] [North America] [Japan]
Hollow (Forever Entertainment) [eShop-only] [Europe] [North America]
Hyrule Warriors: Definitive Edition (Koei-Tecmo) [Japan]
I, Zombie (Awesome Games) [eShop-only] [Europe] [North America]
Infernium (Undergames) [eShop-only] [Europe] [North America]
InnerSpace (Aspyr) [eShop-only] [Europe] [North America]
It’s Spring Again (Sometimes You) [eShop-only] [Europe] [North America]
Jannavi Mahjong Online (Winlight) [eShop-only] [Japan]
Joe Dever’s Lone Wolf (Forge Reply) [eShop-only] [Europe] [North America]
Johnny Turbo’s Arcade: Bad Dudes (FTE Games) [eShop-only] [Europe] [North America]
Johnny Turbo’s Arcade: Gate Of Doom (FTE Games) [eShop-only] [Europe] [North America]
Kid Niki: Radical Ninja (Hamster, Arcade Archives) [eShop-only] [Europe] [North America] [Japan]
King of the Monsters (Hamster, ACA NeoGeo) [eShop-only] [Europe] [North America] [Japan]
Kirby Star Allies (Nintendo) [Europe] [North America] [Japan]
Kona (Koch Media) [eShop-only] [Europe] [North America]
Kyougeki Quarter Fighters (Happymeal) [eShop-only] [Japan]
Last Day of June (505 Games) [eShop-only] [Europe] [North America]
Layers of Fear: Legacy (Bloober Team) [eShop-only] [Europe] [North America] [Japan]
Little Triangle (KONANDEKI) [eShop-only] [Europe] [North America] [Japan]
Lode Runner Legacy (Tozai Games) [eShop-only] [Europe] [North America] [Japan]
Logic Mahjong Souryuu Shiri Uchi San’nin-tachi (Nippon Ichi Software) [eShop-only] [Japan]
(The) Longest Five Minutes (NIS America) [Europe] [North America]
Long Reach (The) (Merge Games) [eShop-only] [Europe] [North America]
Mad Carnage (QubicGames) [eShop-only] [Europe] [North America]
Magical Drop III (Hamster, ACA NeoGeo) [eShop-only] [Europe] [North America] [Japan]
Manticore – Galaxy on Fire (Koch Media) [eShop-only] [Europe] [North America] [Japan]
Masters of Anima (Focus Home Interactive) [eShop-only] [Europe] [North America]
Membrane (Perfect Hat) [eShop-only] [Europe] [North America]
(The) Men of Yoshiwara: Kikuya (D3 Publisher) [eShop-only] [Europe] [North America] [Japan]
(The) Men of Yoshiwara: Ohgiya (D3 Publisher) [eShop-only] [Europe] [North America] [Japan]
Mercenaries Saga Chronicles (Rideon Japan) [eShop-only] [Europe] [North America] [Japan]
Mercenary Kings: Reloaded Edition (Tribute Games) [eShop-only] [Europe] [North America] [Japan]
Metropolis: Lux Obscura (Sometimes You) [eShop-only] [Europe] [North America]
Midnight Deluxe (Ratalaika Games) [eShop-only] [Europe] [North America]
Millie (Forever Entertainment) [eShop-only] [Europe] [North America]
Monster Energy Supercross – The Official Videogame (Milestone) [Europe] [North America] [Japan]
Moon Patrol (Hamster, Arcade Archives) [eShop-only] [Europe] [North America] [Japan]
Mulaka (Lienzo) [eShop-only] [Europe] [North America]
NBA Playgrounds – Enhanced Edition (Saber Interactive) [eShop-only] [Europe] [North America]
Neo Atlas 1469 (STUDIO ARTDINK) [Europe] [North America] [Japan]
Neonwall (JanduSoft) [eShop-only] [Europe] [North America]
Night in the Woods (Finji) [eShop-only] [Europe] [North America]
Nightmare Boy (BLG-Publishing) [eShop-only] [Europe] [North America]
Ninja-Kid (Hamster, Arcade Archives) [eShop-only] [Europe] [North America] [Japan]
Ninja Striker (Flyhigh Works) [eShop-only] [Europe] [North America] [Japan]
Nintendo Labo (Nintendo) [Retail-only] [North America] [Japan]
No Thing (Forever Entertainment) [eShop-only] [Europe] [North America]
North (Sometimes You) [eShop-only] [Europe] [North America]
Nuclien (Springloaded) [eShop-only] [Europe] [North America]
Octocopter: Double or Squids (TACS Games) [eShop-only] [Europe] [North America]
Oh… Sir! The Hollywood Roast (Gambitious) [eShop-only] [North America] [Europe]
Oh… Sir! The Insult Simulator (Gambitious) [eShop-only] [North America] [Europe]
Old Man’s Journey (Broken Rules) [eShop-only] [Europe] [North America] [Japan]
Omori Bike Rider DX (Spicysoft) [eShop-only] [Japan]
One Eyed Kutkh (Sometimes You) [eShop-only] [Europe] [North America]
OPUS: Rocket of Whispers (Flyhigh Works) [eShop-only] [Europe] [North America] [Japan]
Oshaberi Horijo! (Clouds Play Company) [eShop-only] [Japan]
Outlast: Bundle of Terror (Red Barrels) [eShop-only] [Europe] [North America]
Outlast 2 (Red Barrels) [eShop-only] [Europe] [North America]
Owlboy (D-Pad Studio) [eShop-only] [Europe] [North America] [Japan]
Packet Queen # (Studio F-Sharp) [eShop-only] [Europe] [North America] [Japan]
Pac-Man Championship Edition 2 Plus (Bandai-Namco) [eShop-only] [Europe] [North America] [Japan]
Paper Wars: Cannon Fodder Devastated (iFun4All) [eShop-only] [Europe] [North America]
Party Trivia (Sabec) [eShop-only] [Europe] [North America]
Payday 2 (StarbreezeStudios) [Europe] [North America]
Penny-Punching Princess (NIS America) [Europe] [North America]
Phantasy Star Online 2 Cloud (SEGA) [eShop-only] [Japan]
Pic-a-Pix Deluxe (Lightwood Games) [eShop-only] [Europe] [North America] [Japan]
Pirates: All Aboard! (QubicGames) [eShop-onlt] [Europe][North America]
Poisoft Thud Card (Poisoft) [eShop-only] [Europe] [North America] [Japan]
Pool (Sabec) [eShop-only] [Europe] [North America]
Power Spikes II (Hamster, ACA NeoGeo) [eShop-only] [Europe] [North America] [Japan]
Premium Pool Arena (Big Ben Interactive) [eShop-only] [Europe] [North America]
PriPara All Idol Perfect Stage! (Takara Tomy Arts) [Japan]
Punch-Out!! (Hamster, Arcade Archives) [eShop-only] [Europe] [North America] [Japan]
Puzzle Puppers (Cardboard Keep) [eShop-only] [Europe] [North America]
Qbik (Forever Entertainment) [eShop-only] [Europe] [North America]
Radiation Island (Atypical Games) [eShop-only] [Europe] [North America]
Rally Racers (System 3 Software) [eShop-only] [Europe] [North America]
Real Bout Fatal Fury (Hamster, ACA NeoGeo) [eShop-only] [Europe] [North America] [Japan]
Real Bout Fatal Fury Special (Hamster, ACA NeoGeo) [eShop-only] [Europe] [North America] [Japan]
Regalia: Of Men and Monarchs – Royal Edition (Crunching Koalas) [eShop-only] [Europe] [North America]
Rogue Aces (Curve Digital) [eShop-only] [Europe] [North America]
Sally’s Law (Polaris-x) [eShop-only] [Europe] [North America] [Japan]
Samurai Aces for Nintendo Switch (Zerodiv) [eShop-only] [Europe] [North America] [Japan]
Samurai Shodown II (Hamster, ACA NeoGeo) [eShop-only] [Europe] [North America] [Japan]
Samurai Shodown III (Hamster, ACA NeoGeo) [eShop-only] [Europe] [North America] [Japan]
Scribblenauts Showdown (WB Games) [Europe] [North America]
Sengoku 2 (Hamster, ACA NeoGeo) [eShop-only] [Europe] [North America] [Japan]
Sengoku 3 (Hamster, ACA NeoGeo) [eShop-only] [Europe] [Japan] [North America]
Shadow Bug (Muro Studios) [eShop-only] [Europe] [North America]
Shantae and the Pirate’s Curse (WayForward) [eShop-only] [Europe] [North America]
Shelter Generations (Circle Ent.) [eShop-only] [Europe] [North America]
Shiftlings – Enhanced Edition (RockPocket) [eShop-only] [Europe] [North America]
Shin ・ Denai 「Nani ga Hoshii no?」 ～Kitami Eri～ (Doras) [eShop-only] [Japan]
Shin ・ Denai 「Minna Ageru!」 ～Sakura Ema～ (Doras) [eShop-only] [Japan]
Shu (Coatsink Software) [eShop-only] [Europe] [North America] [Japan]
Skee-Ball (Ocean Media) [eShop-only] [Europe] [North America]
Skies of Fury DX (IlluminationGames) [eShop-only] [Europe] [North America]
Sky Force Reloaded (Infinite Dreams) [eShop-only] [Europe] [North America]
Slayaway Camp: Butcher’s Cut (Digerati) [eShop-only] [Europe] [North America]
Sling Ming (GoodNightBrave) [eShop-only] [Europe] [North America]
Snack World: Trejarers Gold (The) (Level-5) [Japan]
SOL DIVIDE -SWORD OF DARKNESS- for Nintendo Switch (Zerodiv) [eShop-only] [Europe] [North America] [Japan]
Space Dave (Choice Provisions) [eShop-only] [Europe] [North America]
Spacecats with Lasers (Bitten Toast Games) [eShop-only] [Europe] [North America]
Sparkle 3 Genesis (Forever Entertainment) [eShop-only] [Europe] [North America]
Spartan (Sinister Cyclops) [eShop-only] [Europe] [North America]
Spiral Splatter (Sometimes You) [eShop-only] [Europe] [North America]
Splat the Fruit (West Coast) [eShop-only] [Europe] [North America]
Spot the Difference (Sabec) [eShop-only] [Europe] [North America]
Spy Chameleon (Unfinished Pixel) [eShop-only] [Europe] [North America]
Star Force (Hamster, Arcade Archives) [eShop-only] [Europe] [North America] [Japan]
SteamWorld Dig (Image & Form) [eShop-only] [Europe] [North America]
Steredenn: Binary Stars (Plug In Digital) [eShop-only] [Europe] [North America]
Streets of Red – Devil’s Dare Deluxe (Secret Base) [eShop-only] [Europe] [North America]
Strikers1945 II for Nintendo Switch (Zerodiv) [eShop-only] [Europe] [North America] [Japan]
Subsurface Circular (Ant Workshop) [eShop-only] [Europe] [North America]
Sumer (Studio Wumpus) [eShop-only] [North America]
Super Daryl Deluxe (Dan and Gary Games) [eShop-only] [Europe] [North America]
Super Meat Boy (BlitWorks) [eShop-only] [Europe] [North America]
Super One More Jump (SMG Studio) [eShop-only] [Europe] [North America]
Super Rocket Shootout (Plug In Digital) [eShop-only] [Europe] [North America]
Super Toy Cars (Eclipse Games) [eShop-only] [Europe] [North America]
Superola and the Lost Burgers (Undergames) [eShop-only] [Europe] [North America]
Suugaku Ryokuou Chuugaku 1-nen (media5) [eShop-only] [Japan]
Suugaku Ryokuou Chuugaku 2-nen (media5) [eShop-only] [Japan]
Suugaku Ryokuou Chuugaku 3-nen (media5) [eShop-only] [Japan]
Swim Out (Lozange Lab) [eShop-only] [Europe] [North America]
Tachyon Project (Eclipse Games) [eShop-only] [Europe] [North America]
Tales of the Tiny Planet (Joindots) [Europe] [North America]
TENGAI for Nintendo Switch (Zerodiv) [eShop-only] [Europe] [North America] [Japan]
Tennis (D3 Publisher) [eShop-only] [Europe] [North America] [Japan]
Tesla vs. Lovecraft (10tons) [eShop-only] [Europe] [North America]
Toki Tori (Two Tribes Publishing) [eShop-only] [Europe] [North America]
Toki Tori 2+: Nintendo Switch Edition (Two Tribes Publishing) [eShop-only] [Europe] [North America]
TorqueL -Pysics Modified Edition- (Playism) [eShop-only] [Europe] [North America] [Japan]
Totes the Goat (Atooi) [eShop-only] [Europe] [North America]
(The) Trail: Frontier Challenge (Kongregate) [eShop-only] [Europe] [North America]
TurtlePop: Journey to Freedom (Digipen Game Stu) [eShop-only] [Europe] [North America] [Japan]
Twin Robots: Ultimate Edition (Ratalaika Games) [eShop-only] [Europe] [North America]
Typoman (Wales Interactive) [eShop-only] [Europe] [North America]
Urban Trial Playground (Tate Multimedia) [Europe] [North America]
Vesta (FinalBoss Games) [eShop-only] [Europe] [North America]
Voxel Shot for Nintendo Switch [eShop-only] [Japan]
Wanderjahr TryAgainOrWalkAway (Corecell) [eShop-only] [Europe] [North America]
Warp Shift (ISBIT GAMES) [eShop-only] [Europe] [North America]
Way Remastered (The) (SONKA) [eShop-only] [Europe] [North America]
Wild Guns Reloaded (Natsume Inc.) [Europe] [North America] [Japan]
Winning Post 8 2018 (Koei-Tecmo) [Japan]
Word Search by POWGI (Lightwood Games) [eShop-only] [Europe] [North America]
World Conqueror X (Circle Ent.) [eShop-only] [Europe] [North America]
World Heroes 2 (Hamster, ACA NeoGeo) [eShop-only] [Europe] [North America] [Japan]
World Heroes 2 Jet (Hamster, ACA NeoGeo) [eShop-only] [Europe] [North America] [Japan]
World to the West (Rain) [eShop-only] [Europe] [North America] [Japan]
WorldNeverland – Elean Kingdom (althic) [eShop-only] [Europe] [North America] [Japan]
Xeodrifter (Atooi) [eShop-only] [Europe] [North America]
Zero Gunner 2 for Nintendo Switch (Zerodiv) [eShop-only] [Europe] [North America] [Japan]
Zombillie (Forever Entertainment) [eShop-only] [Europe] [North America]
Zotrix: Solar Division (Ocean Media) [eShop-only] [Europe] [North America]
Nintendo Swith games – 2017
1-2-Switch (Nintendo) [Europe] [North America] [Japan]
3D Mini Golf (Markt + Technik) [Europe] [North America]
10 Seconds Run Returns (Blue Print) [eShop-only] [Europe] [North America] [Japan]
36 Fragments of Midnight (Ratalaika Games) [eShop-only] [Europe] [North America] [Japan]
60 Seconds! (RobotGentleman.) [eShop-only] [Europe] [North America]
88 Heroes – 98 Heroes Edition (Rising Star Games) [Europe] [North America] [Japan]
Aces of the Luftwaffe – Squadron (HandyGames) [eShop-only] [Europe] [North America]
ACORN Tactics (TACS Games) [eShop-only] [Europe] [North America]
Aero Fighters 2 (Hamster, ACA NeoGeo) [eShop-only] [Europe] [North America] [Japan]
Alpha Mission II (Hamster, ACA NeoGeo) [eShop-only] [Europe] [North America] [Japan]
Ambition of the Slimes (Flyhigh Works) [eShop-only] [Europe] [North America] [Japan]
Antiquia Lost (Kemco) [eShop-only] [Europe] [North America] [Japan]
Aqua Moto Racing Utopia (Big Ben Interactive) [Europe]
ARMS (Nintendo) [Europe] [North America] [Japan]
Art of Fighting (Hamster, ACA NeoGeo) [eShop-only] [Europe] [North America] [Japan]
Art of Fighting 3 (Hamster, ACA NeoGeo) [eShop-only] [Europe] [North America] [Japan]
Asonde Shougi ga Tsuyoku Naru! Ginsei Shougi DX (Silverstar Japan) [Japan]
Astro Bears Party (Qbic Games) [eShop-only] [Europe] [North America]
Astro Duel Deluxe (Panic Button) [eShop-only] [Europe] [North America] [Japan]
Atelier Lydie & Suelle: The Alchemists and the Mysterious Paitings (Koei-Tecmo) [Europe] [North America] [Japan]
Axiom Verge (Thomas Happy Games) [Europe] [North America] [Japan]
Azure Striker Gunvolt: Striker Pack (Inti Creates) [Europe] [North America] [Japan]
Batman – The Telltale Series (Telltale Games) [Europe] [North America]
Battle Chef Brigade (Adult Swim Games) [Europe] [North America] [Japan]
Beach Buggy Racing (Vector Unit) [eShop-only] [Europe] [North America]
Ben 10 (Outright Games) [Europe] [North America]
Binaries (Ant Workshop) [eShop-only] [Europe] [North America]
(The) Binding of Isaac: Afterbirth+ (Nicalis) [Europe] [North America]
Black the Fall (Sand Sailor Studio) [eShop-only] [Europe] [North America] [Japan]
Blaster Master Zero (Inti Creates) [eShop-only] [Europe] [North America] [Japan]
Blazing Star (Hamster, ACA NeoGeo) [eShop-only] [Europe] [North America] [Japan]
Bleed (Digerati) [eShop-only] [Europe] [North America]
Bloody Zombies (nDreams) [eShop-only] [Europe] [North America]
Blue’s Journey (Hamster, ACA NeoGeo) [eShop-only] [Europe] [North America] [Japan]
Boost Beast (Arc System Works) [eShop-only] [Europe] [North America] [Japan]
Blossom Tales: The Sleeping King (FDG Entertainment) [eShop-only] [Europe] [North America]
Brave Dungeon + Dark Witch COMBAT (INSIDE SYSTEM) [eShop-only] [Europe] [North America] [Japan]
Brawlout (Angry Mob Games) [eShop-only] [Europe] [North America] [Japan]
(The) Bridge (The Quantum Astrophysicists Guild) [eShop-only] [Europe] [North America] [Japan]
Bulb Boy (Bulbware) [eShop-only] [Europe] [North America] [Japan]
Burning Fight (Hamster, ACA NeoGeo) [eShop-only] [Europe] [North America] [Japan]
Butcher (Crunching Koalas) [eShop-only] [Europe] [North America]
Cars 3: Race to Victory (WB Games) [Europe] [North America] [Japan]
Cartoon Network 3: Battle Crashers (GameMill) [Europe] [North America]
Cat Quest (Pqube) [eShop-only] [Europe] [North America] [Japan]
Cave Story+ (Nicalis) [Europe] [North America] [Japan]
Caveman Warriors (JanduSoft) [eShop-only] [Europe] [North America] [Japan]
Champion Jockey Special (Koei-Tecmo) [Japan]
Chess Ultra (Ripstone) [eShop-only] [Europe] [North America]
(The) Coma: Recut (Digerati) [eShop-only] [Europe] [North America]
Conga Master Party! (Rising Star Games) [eShop-only] [Europe] [North America]
(The) Count Lucanor (Merge Games) [eShop-only] [Europe] [North America]
Crawl (Powerhoof) [eShop-only] [Europe] [North America]
Crimsonland (10tons) [eShop-only] [Europe] [North America]
Dark Witch Music Episode: Rudymical (Flyhigh Works) [eShop-only] [Europe] [North America] [Japan]
De Mambo (Dangerous Kitchen) [eShop-only] [Europe] [North America] [Japan]
Dead Synchronicity: Tomorrow Comes Today (Badland Games) [eShop-only] [Europe] [North America]
Death Squared (SMG Studio) [eShop-only] [Europe] [North America] [Japan]
Deemo (Flyhigh Works) [eShop-only] [Europe] [North America] [Japan]
(The) Deer God (Blowfish Studios) [eShop-only] [Europe] [North America]
Dimension Drive (2Awesome Studio) [eShop-only] [Europe] [North America]
Disgaea 5 Complete (NIS America) [Europe] [North America] [Japan]
Don’t Knock Twice (Wales Interactive) [eShop-only] [Europe] [North America]
DOOM (Bethesda Softworks) [Europe] [North America] [Japan]
Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 for Nintendo Switch (Bandai-Namco) [Europe] [North America] [Japan]
DragonFangZ: The Rose and Dungeon of Time (Toydea) [eShop-only] [Europe] [North America] [Japan]
Dragon Quest Heroes I & II for Nintendo Switch (Square-Enix) [Japan]
Dragon Quest X All-in-One Package (Square-Enix) [Japan]
Double Dragon 4 (Arc System Works) [eShop-only] [Europe] [North America] [Japan]
Dynasty Warriors 8 Empires (Koei-Tecmo) [Japan]
EA Sports FIFA 18 (Electronic Arts) [Europe] [North America] [Japan]
Earth Atlantis (Headup Games) [eShop-only] [Europe] [North America] [Japan]
(The) Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim (Bethesda Softworks) [Europe] [North America] [Japan]
Elliot Quest (PlayEveryWare) [eShop-only] [Europe] [North America] [Japan]
Embers of Mirrim (Creative Bytes) [eShop-only] [Europe] [North America]
Energy Cycle (Sometimes You) [eShop-only] [Europe] [North America]
Enter the Gungeon (Devolver Digital) [eShop-only] [Europe] [North America] [Japan]
(The) End is Nigh (Nicalis) [Europe] [North America]
Farming Simulator Nintendo Switch Edition [Europe] [North America] [Japan]
Fatal Fury (Hamster, ACA NeoGeo) [eShop-only] [Europe] [North America] [Japan]
Fatal Fury 2 (Hamster, ACA NeoGeo) [eShop-only] [Europe] [North America] [Japan]
Fatal Fury Special (Hamster, ACA NeoGeo) [eShop-only] [Europe] [North America] [Japan]
FAST RMX (Shin’en Multimedia) [eShop-only] [Europe] [North America] [Japan]
Fate/Extella: The Umbral Star (Marvelous / XSEED) [Europe] [North America] [Japan]
Fire Emblem Warriors (Koei-Tecmo / Nintendo) [Europe] [North America] [Japan]
(The) Flame in the Flood – Complete Edition (Curve Digital) [eShop-only] [Europe] [North America] [Japan]
Flip Wars (Over Fence / Nintendo) [eShop-only] [Europe] [North America] [Japan]
Floor Kids (MERJ Media) [eShop-only] [Europe] [North America]
forma.8 (Mixed Bag Games) [eShop-only] [Europe] [North America] [Japan]
Frederic: Resurrection of Music (Forever Entertainment) [eShop-only] [Europe] [North America]
FruitFall Crush (System 3 Software) [eShop-only] [Europe] [North America]
Fushigi no Gensokyo TOD – RELOADED – (UNTIES) [eShop-only] [Japan]
Galaxy Fight: Universal Warriors (Hamster, ACA NeoGeo) [eShop-only] [Europe] [North America] [Japan]
Garou: Mark of the Wolves (Hamster, ACA NeoGeo) [eShop-only] [Europe] [North America] [Japan]
Gear.Club Unlimited (Microids) [Europe] [North America] [Japan]
Ginger: Beyond the Crystal (Badland Games) [Europe] [North America]
Ginsei Shougi Tsuyo Ten Dotou Fuuraijin (SilverStarJapan) [Japan]
Golf Story (Sidebar Games) [eShop-only] [Europe] [North America] [Japan]
GoNNER (Raw Fury) [eShop-only] [Europe] [North America] [Japan]
Gorogoa (Annapurna Interactive) [eShop-only] [Europe] [North America] [Japan]
Graceful Explosion Machine (Vertex Pop) [eShop-only] [Europe] [North America] [Japan]
Green Game: TimeSwapper (iFun4All) [eShop-only] [Europe] [North America]
Gunbarich for Nintendo Switch (Zerodiv) [eShop-only] [Europe] [North America] [Japan]
Gunbird for Nintendo Switch (Zerodiv) [eShop-only] [Europe] [North America] [Japan]
Guns, Gore and Cannoli (Crazy Monkey) [eShop-only] [Europe] [North America] [Japan]
Hammerwatch (Blitworks) [eShop-only] [Europe] [North America]
Has-Been Heroes (Gametust) [Europe] [North America] [Japan]
Heart&Slash (BLG-Publishing) [eShop-only] [Europe] [North America]
Heroes of the Monkey Tavern (Monkey Stories) [eShop-only] [Europe] [North America] [Japan]
Hiragana Pixel Party (Springloaded) [eShop-only] [Europe] [North America]
Hulu (Hulu) [eShop-only] [North America]
Human: Fall Flat (Curve Digital) [eShop-only] [Europe] [North America] [Japan]
Human Resource Machine (Tomorrow Corporation) [eShop-only] [Europe] [North America] [Japan]
I am Setsuna (Square-Enix) [Europe] [North America] [Japan]
I and Me (Ratalaika Games) [eShop-only] [Europe] [North America] [Japan]
Implosion (Flyhigh Works) [eShop-only] [Europe] [North America] [Japan]
Infinite Minigolf (Zen Studios) [eShop-only] [Europe] [North America] [Japan]
Inversus Deluxe (Hypersect) [eShop-only] [Europe] [North America] [Japan]
Ironcast (Ripstone) [eShop-only] [Europe] [North America]
Island Flight Simulator (Markt + Technik) [Europe] [North America]
Ittle Dew 2+ (Nicalis) [Europe] [North America]
(The) Jackbox Party Pack (Jackbox Games) [eShop-only] [Europe] [North America]
(The) Jackbox Party Pack 2 (Jackbox Games) [eShop-only] [Europe] [North America]
(The) Jackbox Party Pack 3 (Jackbox Games) [eShop-only] [Europe] [North America]
(The) Jackbox Party Pack 4 (Jackbox Games) [eShop-only] [Europe] [North America]
J.B. Harold Manhatta Requiem (mebius) [eShop-only] [Japan]
J.B. Harold Murder Club (mebius) [eShop-only] [Japan]
Just Dance 2017 (Ubisoft) [Europe] [North America]
Just Dance 2018 (Ubisoft) [Europe] [North America]
Jydge (10tons) [eShop-only] [Europe] [North America]
Kaiji ~Zetsubou no Tekkotsu Watari~ (Solid Sphere) [eShop-only] [Japan]
Kamiko (Flyhigh Works) [eShop-only] [Europe] [North America] [Japan]
Karaoke Joysound for Nintendo Switch [eShop-only] [Japan]
Karnov’s Revenge (Hamster, ACA NeoGeo) [eShop-only] [Europe] [North America] [Japan]
Kid Tripp (Four Horses) [eShop-only] [Europe] [North America] [Japan]
(The) King of Fighters ’94 (Hamster, ACA NeoGeo) [eShop-only] [Europe] [North America] [Japan]
(The) King of Fighters ’95 (Hamster, ACA NeoGeo) [eShop-only] [Europe] [North America] [Japan]
(The) King of Fighters ’96 (Hamster, ACA NeoGeo) [eShop-only] [Europe] [North America] [Japan]
(The) King of Fighters ’98 (Hamster, ACA NeoGeo) [eShop-only) [Europe] [North America] [Japan]
(The) King of Fighters ’99 (Hamster, ACA NeoGeo) [eShop-only] [Europe] [North America] [Japan]
(The) King of Fighters 2000 (Hamster, ACA NeoGeo) [eShop-only] [Europe] [North America] [Japan]
King Oddball (10tons) [eShop-only] [Europe] [North America]
Kingdom: New Lands (Raw Fury) [eShop-only] [Europe] [North America] [Japan]
Knight Terrors (Nicalis) [eShop-only] [Europe] [North America]
Koi DX (Circle Ent.) [eShop-only] [Europe] [North America] [Japan]
L.A. Noire (Rockstar Games) [Europe] [North America] [Japan]
(The) Last Blade (Hamster, ACA NeoGeo) [eShop-only] [Europe] [North America] [Japan]
Last Resort (Hamster, ACA NeoGeo) [eShop-only] [Europe] [North America] [Japan]
League of Evil (Ratalaika Games) [eShop-only] [Europe] [North America] [Japan]
(The) Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild (Nintendo) [Europe] [North America] [Japan]
Let’s Sing 2018 (Koch Media) [Europe]
LEGO City Undercover (WB Games) [Europe] [North America] [Japan]
LEGO Marvel Super Heroes 2 (WB Games) [Europe] [North America] [Japan]
(The) LEGO Ninjago Movie Video Game (WB Games) [eShop-only] [Europe] [North America] [Japan]
LEGO Worlds (WB Games) [Europe] [North America] [Japan]
Letter Quest Remastered (Digerati) [eShop-only] [Europe] [North America]
Levels+: Addictive Puzzle Game (flow) [eShop-only] [Europe] [North America] [Japan]
L.F.O. -Lost Future Omega- (mebius) [eShop-only] [Japan]
Lichtspeer: Double Speer Edition (Crunching Koalas) [eShop-only] [Europe] [North America]
Little Inferno (Tomorrow Corporation) [eShop-only] [Europe] [North America] [Japan]
Lost Sphear (Square-Enix) [Europe] [North America] [Japan]
Lovers in a Dangerous Spacetime (Asterois Base) [eShop-only] [Europe] [North America] [Japan]
LUMO (Rising Star Games) [Europe] [North America] [Japan]
Magical Drop 2 (Hamster, ACA NeoGeo) [eShop-only] [Europe] [North America] [Japan]
Magician Lord (Hamster, ACA NeoGeo) [eShop-only] [Europe] [North America] [Japan]
Mantis Burn Racing (VooFoo Studios) [eShop-only] [Europe] [North America]
Maria The Witch (Na.p.s. Team) [eShop-only] [Europe] [North America]
Mario Bros. (Hamster, Arcade Archives) [eShop-only] [Europe] [North America] [Japan]
Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle (Ubisoft) [eShop-only] [Europe] [North America] [Japan]
Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo) [Europe] [North America] [Japan]
Max: The Curse of Brotherhood (StageClearStudios) [eShop-only] [Europe] [North America]
Mecho Tales (Arcade Distillery) [eShop-only] [Europe] [North America]
Metal Slug (Hamster, ACA NeoGeo) [eShop-only] [Europe] [North America] [Japan]
Metal Slug 2 (Hamster, ACA NeoGeo) [eShop-only] [Europe] [North America] [Japan]
Metal Slug 3 (Hamster, ACA NeoGeo) [eShop-only] [Europe] [North America] [Japan]
Metal Slug X (Hamster, ACA NeoGeo) [eShop-only] [Europe] [North America] [Japan]
Mighty Gunvolt Burst (Inti Creates) [eShop-only] [Europe] [North America] [Japan]
Minecraft: Nintendo Switch Edition (Mojang) [Europe] [North America] [Japan]
Minecraft: Story Mode – The Complete Adventure (Telltale Games) [Europe] [North America]
Mom Hid My Game! (Kemco) [eShop-only] [Europe] [North America] [Japan]
Monopoly for Nintendo Switch (Ubisoft) [Europe] [North America] [Japan]
Monster Hunter XX Nintendo Switch Ver. (Capcom) [Japan]
Monster Jam: Crush It (GameMill) [Europe] [North America]
Moon Hunters (Kitfox Games) [eShop-only] [Europe] [North America] [Japan]
Moorhun Knights & Castles (Young Fun Games) [eShop-only] [Europe] [North America] [Japan]
Morphite (Blowfish Studio) [eShop-only] [Europe] [North America]
Mr. Shifty (tinyBuild) [eShop-only] [Europe] [North America] [Japan]
Mujo (Oink Games) [eShop-only] [Europe] [North America] [Japan]
(The) Mummy Demastered (WayForward) [eShop-only] [Europe] [North America]
Mutant Mudds Collection (Atooi) [eShop-only] [Europe] [North America]
Mutation Nation (Hamster, ACA NeoGeo) [eShop-only] [Europe] [North America] [Japan]
MXGP3 – The Official Motocross Videogame (Milestone) [Europe] [North America]
NAM-1975 (Hamster, ACA NeoGeo) [eShop-only] [Europe] [North America] [Japan]
Namco Museum (Bandai-Namco) [eShop-only] + Pac-Man VS Multiplayer Version [Europe] [North America] [Japan]
Nanami to Issho ni Manabo! TOEIC Listening and Reading Test Kanzen Master (media5) [eShop-only] [Japan]
Nazotoki Mail (Silverstar Japan) [eShop-only] [Japan]
NBA 2K18 (Take-Two) [Europe] [North America] [Japan]
NBA Playgrounds (Saber Interactive) [eShop-only] [Europe] [North America]
Neo Turf Masters (Hamster, ACA NeoGeo) [eShop-only] [Europe] [North America] [Japan]
Neon Chrome (10tons) [eShop-only] [Europe] [North America]
NeuroVoider (Plug In Digital) [eShop-only] [Europe] [North America] [Japan]
Never Stop Sneakin’ (Humble Hearts) [North America]
New Frontier Days ~Founding Pioneers~ (Arc System Works) [eShop-only] [Europe] [North America] [Japan]
(The) Next Penelope (Plug In Digital) [eShop-only] [Europe] [North America] [Japan]
Nico Nico (Dwando) [eShop-only] [Japan]
Nights of Azure 2: Bride of the New Moon (Koei-Tecmo) [Europe] [North America] [Japan]
Nine Parchments (Frozenbyte) [eShop-only] [Europe] [North America] [Japan]
Ninja Shodown (Rising Star Games) [eShop-only] [Europe] [North America] [Japan]
Nobunaga’s Ambition: Spheres of Influence with Power-Up Kit (Koei-Tecmo) [Japan]
Nobunaga’s Ambition: Taishi (Koei-Tecmo) [Japan]
Oceanhorn: Monster of Uncharted Seas (FDG Entertainment) [eShop-only] [Europe] [North America] [Japan]
Octodad: Deadliest Catch (Young Horses) [eShop-only] [Europe] [North America]
Of Mice And Sand -Revised- (Arc System Works) [eShop-only] [Europe] [North America] [Japan]
One More Dungeon (Ratalaika Games) [eShop-only] [Europe] [North America] [Japan]
One Piece: Unlimited World Red – Deluxe Edition (Bandai-Namco) [Europe] [North America] [Japan]
One Piece: Pirate Warriors 3 Deluxe Edition (Bandai-Namco) [Japan]
Opus: The Day We Found Earth (Flyhigh Works) [eShop-only] [Europe] [North America] [Japan]
Order Land (Poisoft) [eShop-only] [Japan]
Othello (Arc System Works) [eShop-only] [Europe] [North America] [Japan]
Overcooked: Special Edition (Team17) [Europe] [North America] [Japan]
Over Top (Hamster, ACA NeoGeo) [eShop-only] [Europe] [North America] [Japan]
Oxenfree (Night School) [eShop-only] [Europe] [North America]
Pankapu (Plug In Digital) [eShop-only] [Europe] [North America]
Pan-Pan A tiny big adventure (Circle Ent.) [eShop-only] [Europe] [North America] [Japan]
Party Golf (Giant Margarita) [eShop-only] [Europe] [North America]
Party Planet (Mastiff) [North America]
Penguin Wars (City Connection) [Japan]
Perception (Deep End Game) [eShop-only] [Europe] [North America]
Phantom Breaker: Battle Grounds Overdrive (MAGES.) [eShop-only] [Europe] [North America] [Japan]
Phantom Trigger (tinyBuild Games) [eShop-only] [Europe] [North America]
Photon³ (Smile Axe) [eShop-only) [Japan]
Physical Contact: 2048 (Collavier) [eShop-only] [Europe] [North America] [Japan]
Physical Contact: Picture Place (Collavier) [eShop-only] [Europe] [North America] [Japan]
Physical Contact: SPEED (Collavier) [eShop-only] [Europe] [North America] [Japan]
Picross S (Jupiter) [eShop-only] [Europe] [North America] [Japan]
Piczle Lines DX (Rainy Frog) [eShop-only] [Europe] [North America] [Japan]
Pinball FX3 (Zen Studios) [eShop-only] [Europe] [North America]
Plague Road (Arcade Distillery) [eShop-only] [Europe] [North America]
Plantera Deluxe (Ratalaika Games) [eShop-only] [Europe] [North America] [Japan]
Platinum Train ~Nihon Juudan Tetsudou no Tabi (JContents) [eShop-only] [Japan]
Poi: Explorer Edition (PolyKid) [Europe] [North America]
Poly Bridge (Dry Cactus) [eShop-only] [Europe] [North America] [Japan]
Pokkén Tournament DX (Nintendo) [Europe] [North America] [Japan]
Portal Knights (505 Games) [Europe] [North America] [Japan]
Pulstar (Hamster, ACA NeoGeo) [eShop-only] [Europe] [North America] [Japan]
Putty Pals (Harmonious Games) [eShop-only] [Europe] [North America]
Puyo Puyo Tetris (SEGA) [Europe] [North America] [Japan]
Puzzle Adventure Blockle (Intense) [eShop-only] [Europe] [North America] [Japan]
Puzzle Box Maker (Bplus) [eShop-only] [Europe] [North America]
Puzzled (Hamster, ACA NeoGeo) [eShop-only] [Europe] [North America] [Japan]
Qbics Paint (Abylight) [eShop-only] [Europe] [North America] [Japan]
Quest of Dungeons (Upfall Studios) [eShop-only] [Europe] [North America] [Japan]
Rayman Legends: Definitive Edition (Ubisoft) [Europe] [North America] [Japan]
R.B.I. Baseball 17 (MLBAM) [eShop-only] [Europe] [North America]
Red Game Without a Great Name (iFun4All) [eShop-only] [Europe] [North America]
Rei-Jin-G-Lu-P (Kemco) [eShop-only] [Japan]
Resident Evil Revelations (Capcom) (retail as part of the Resident Evil Revelations Collection) [Europe] [North America] [Japan]
Resident Evil Revelations Collection (Capcom) [North America] [Japan]
Resident Evil Revelations 2 (Capcom) [eShop-only] [Europe] [North America] [Japan]
Retro City Rampage DX (Vblank Entertainment) [Europe] [North America]
Revenant Saga (Kemco) [eShop-only] [Europe] [North America] [Japan]
RiME (Greybox) [Europe] [North America] [Japan]
Riptide GP: Renegade (Vector Unit) [eShop-only] [Europe] [North America]
RIVE: Ultimate Edition (Two Tribes) [eShop-only] [Europe] [North America] [Japan]
Robo Army (Hamster, ACA NeoGeo) [eShop-only] [Europe] [North America] [Japan]
Robonauts (Qbic Games) [eShop-only] [Europe] [North America]
Rock ‘N Racing Off Road DX (EnjoyUp) [eShop-only] [Europe] [North America] [Japan]
Rocket Fist (Bitten Toast Games) [eShop-only] [Europe] [North America]
Rocket League (Psyonix) [Europe] [North America] [Japan]
Rogue Trooper Redux (Rebellion) [eShop-only] [Europe] [North America]
Romance of the Three Kingdoms XIII (Koei-Tecmo) [Japan]
Romancing SaGa 2 (Square-Enix) [eShop-only] [Europe] [North America] [Japan]
RNX -Raijin- (Kayac) [eShop-only] [Europe] [North America] [Japan]
Samurai Shodown (Hamster, ACA NeoGeo) [eShop-only] [Europe] [North America] [Japan]
Samurai Shodown IV (Hamster, ACA NeoGeo) [eShop-only] [Europe] [North America] [Japan]
Samurai Warriors: Spirit of Sanada (Koei-Tecmo) [Japan]
Seiken Densetsu Collection (Square-Enix) [Japan]
Schlag den Star (bitComposer Games) [Europe]
Semispheres (Vivid Helix) [eShop-only] [Europe] [North America] [Japan]
Sengoku (Hamster, ACA NeoGeo) [eShop-only] [Europe] [North America] [Japan]
Serial Cleaner (Curve Digital) [eShop-only] [Europe] [North America]
Severed (Drinkbox Studios) [eShop-only] [Europe] [North America]
(The) Sexy Brutale (Tequilaworks) [eShop-only] [Europe] [North America] [Japan]
Shantae: Half-Genie Hero (WayForward) [Europe] [North America]
Shephy (Arc System Works) [Europe] [North America] [Japan]
Shinobi Refle -Senran Kagura- [eShop-only] [Japan]
Shock Troopers (Hamster, ACA NeoGeo) [eShop-only] [Europe] [North America] [Japan]
Shock Troopers: Second Squad (Hamster, ACA NeoGeo) [eShop-only] [Europe] [North America] [Japan]
Shovel Knight: Specter of Torment (Yacht Club Games) [eShop-only] [Europe] [North America]
Shovel Knight: Treasure Trove (Yacht Club Games) [eShop-only] [Europe] [North America] [Japan]
Simple Mahjong Online (Arc System Works) [eShop-only] [Japan]
Sine Mora EX (THQ Nordic) [Europe] [North America]
Skylanders Imaginator (Activision) [no eShop release] [Europe] [North America]
Sky Ride (Mutant) [eShop-only] [Europe] [North America] [Japan]
Slain: Back from Hell (Digerati) [eShop-only] [Europe] [North America] [Japan]
Slime-san (Headup Games) [eShop-only] [Europe] [North America] [Japan]
Snake Pass (Sumo Digital) [eShop-only] [Europe] [North America]
Snipperclips: Cut it out, together [eShop-only] [Europe] [North America] [Japan]
Snipperclips Plus: Cut it out, together [Europe] [North America] [Japan]
Snow Moto Racing Freedom (Big Ben Interactive) [Europe]
Soccer Brawl (Hamster, ACA NeoGeo) [eShop-only] [Europe] [North America] [Japan]
Soldam: Drop, Connect, Erase (Dispatch Games) [North America] [Japan]
Sonic Mania (SEGA) [eShop-only] [Europe] [North America] [Japan]
Sonic Forces (SEGA) [Europe] [North America] [Japan]
Sparkle 2 (10tons) [eShop-only] [Europe] [North America]
Sparkle 2 Evo (Forever Entertainment) [eShop-only] [Europe] [North America]
Sparkle Unleashed (10tons) [eShop-only] [Europe] [North America]
Spellspire (10tons) [eShop-only] [Europe] [North America]
Spelunker Party! (Square-Enix) [Europe] [North America] [Japan]
Spin Master (Hamster, ACA NeoGeo) [eShop-only] [Europe] [North America] [Japan]
Splasher (Plug In Digital) [eShop-only] [Europe] [North America] [Japan]
Splatoon 2 (Nintendo) [Europe] [North America] [Japan]
Squareboy vs Bullies: Arena Edition (Ratalaika Games) [eShop-only] [Europe] [North America] [Japan]
Stardew Valley (Chucklefish) [eShop-only] [Europe] [North America] [Japan]
Star Ghost (Rainy Frog) [eShop-only] [Europe] [North America] [Japan]
Steamworld Dig 2 (Image & Form) [eShop-only] [Europe] [North America] [Japan]
SteamWorld Heist (Image & Form) [eShop-only] [Europe] [North America]
Stern Pinball Arcade (FarSight Studios) [eShop-only] [Europe] [North America]
Stick It To The Man (Zoink Games) [eShop-only] [Europe] [North America]
Stikbold! A Dodgeball Adventure Deluxe (Reign Bros.) [eShop-only] [Europe] [North America]
Street Hoop (Hamster, ACA NeoGeo) [eShop-only] [Europe] [North America] [Japan]
Strikers1945 for Nintendo Switch (Zerodiv) [eShop-only] [Europe] [North America] [Japan]
Sumikko Gurashi: Sumikko Park e Youkoso (Nippon Columbia) [Japan]
Super Beat Sports (Harmonix) [eShop-only] [Europe] [North America] [Japan]
Super Beat Xonic (known as Super Beat Xonic EX in Europe) [Europe] [North America]
Super Bomberman R (Konami) [Europe] [North America] [Japan]
Super Mario Odyssey (Nintendo) [Europe] [North America] [Japan]
Super Ping Pong Trick Shot (Starsign) [eShop-only] [Europe] [North America] [Japan]
Super Putty Squad (System 3 Software) [eShop-only] [Europe] [North America]
Super Sidekicks (Hamster, ACA NeoGeo) [eShop-only] [Europe] [North America] [Japan]
Syberia (Microids) [Europe] [North America]
Syberia 2 (Microids) [Europe] [North America]
Tactical Mind (QubicGames) [eShop-only] [Europe] [North America]
Tallowmere (Teyon) [eShop-only] [Europe] [North America] [Japan]
Tennis in the Face (10tons) [eShop-only] [Europe] [North America]
Teslagrad (Rain Games) [eShop-only] [Europe] [North America] [Japan]
Thimbleweed Park (Terrible Toybox) [eShop-only] [Europe] [North America]
This Is The Police (THQ Nordic) [Europe] [North America]
Thumper (Drool LLC) [eShop-only] [Europe] [North America] [Japan]
Time Recoil (10tons) [eShop-only] [Europe] [North America]
Tiny Barbarian DX (Nicalis) [Europe] [North America]
Tiny Metal (UNTIES) [eShop-only] [Europe] [North America] [Japan]
Tiny Troopers Joint Ops XL (Wired Productions) [eShop-only] [Europe] [North America] [Japan]
Tobeyo!! Dragon (Silverstar Japan) [eShop-only] [Japan]
Top Hunter Roddy & Catchy (Hamster, ACA NeoGeo) [eShop-only] [Europe] [North America] [Japan]
TouchBattleTankSP (SilverStar) [eShop-only] [North America] [Japan]
Touhou Kobuto V: Burst Battle (NIS America) [Europe] [North America] [Japan]
Tower of Babel (EnjoyUp Games) [eShop-only] [Europe] [North America] [Japan]
Transcripted (Plug In Digital) [eShop-only] [Europe] [North America] [Japan]
Traverse USA (Hamster, Arcade Archives) [eShop-only] [Europe] [North America] [Japan]
Troll and I (Maximum Games) [Europe] [North America]
TumbleSeed (aeiowu) [eShop-only] [Europe] [North America] [Japan]
Tumblestone (The Astrophysicist Guild) [eShop-only] [Europe] [North America] [Japan]
Ultra Hyperball (Springloaded) [eShop-only] [Europe] [North America] [Japan]
Ultra Street Fighter II: The Final Challengers (Capcom) [Europe] [North America] [Japan]
Unbox: Newbie’s Adventure (Merge Games) [Europe] [North America] [Japan]
Unepic (unepic fran) [eShop-only] [Europe] [North America] [Japan]
Unholy Heights (mebius) [eShop-only] [North America] [Europe] [Japan]
UNO (Ubisoft) [eShop-only] [Europe] [North America] [Japan]
Use Your Words (Smiling Buddha Games) [eShop-only] [Europe] [North America]
Uurnog Uurnlimited (Raw Fury) [eShop-only] [Europe] [North America] [Japan]
Vaccine (Rainy Frog) [eShop-only] [Europe] [North America] [Japan]
Violett (Forever Entertainment) [eShop-only] [Europe] [North America]
VOEZ (Flyhigh Works) [Europe] [North America] [Japan]
Völgar the Viking (Crazy Viking) [eShop-only] [Europe] [North America]
Vostok Inc. (Wired Productions) [eShop-only] [Europe] [North America] [Japan]
Vroom in the Night Sky (Poisoft) [eShop-only] [Europe] [North America] [Japan]
VS. Super Mario Bros. (Hamster, Arcade Archives) [eShop-only] [Europe] [North America] [Japan]
VVVVVV (Nicalis) [eShop-only] [Europe] [North America] [Japan]
Waku Waku 7 (Hamster, ACA NeoGeo) [eShop-only] [Europe] [North America] [Japan]
Warriors Orochi 3 Ultimate (Koei-Tecmo) [Japan]
Wheels of Aurelia (Mixed Bag Games) [eShop-only] [Europe] [North America]
Winning Post 8 2017 (Koei-Tecmo) [Japan]
Wonder Boy: The Dragon’s Trap (dotEmu) [eShop-only] [Europe] [North America] [Japan]
Woodle Tree Adventures (ChubbyPixel) [eShop-only] [Europe] [North America]
World Heroes (Hamster, ACA NeoGeo) [eShop-only] [Europe] [North America] [Japan]
World Heroes Perfect (Hamster, ACA NeoGeo) [eShop-only] [Europe] [North America] [Japan]
World of Goo (Tomorrow Corporation) [eShop-only] [Europe] [North America] [Japan]
Worms W.M.D (Team17) [Europe] [North America]
Wulverblade (Darkwind Media) [eShop-only] [Europe] [North America]
WWE 2K18 (Take-Two) [Europe] [North America] [Japan]
Xenoblade Chronicles 2 (Nintendo) [Europe] [North America] [Japan]
Xenoraid (10tons) [eShop-only] [Europe] [North America]
Yodanji (Kemco) [eShop-only] [Europe] [North America] [Japan]
Yono the Celestial Elephant (Plug In Digital) [eShop-only] [Europe] [North America]
Yooka-Laylee (Team17) [eShop-only] [Europe] [North America]
Zed Blade (Hamster, ACA NeoGeo) [eShop-only] [Europe] [North America] [Japan]
Zombie Gold Rush (Amazing) [eShop-only] [Europe] [North America] [Japan]
Et 35 jeux boîte...
Sinon le méga cd, le 32x ou bien la gx 4000 auraient eut que des hits.
Sinon pour console qui devait être mort née pour certains et surtout sans jeu, on peut dire qu'elle s'en sort pas mal.
Et dire que Nintendo prévoit pour l'instant 20 millions de machines pour l'exercice 2018.
Pauvre Wii U au passage d'ailleurs, qui bientôt n'aura plus aucune utilité...
Merci la Switch !
hyoga57 la wiiu est stoppé, l'utilité est d'avoir des jeux pas chers.
Va dire ça à Donkey Kong : Tropical Freeze vendu au prix fort sur Switch. Pareil pour Mario Kart 8 sur Switch...
hyoga57 Tu as 35 jeux en boite sur Switch !