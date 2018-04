Splash Damage travail sur un spin off de Gears façon XCOM et un remaster de Gears 2



*Gears 5 has been delayed to Next Gen

*Gears 2 could be getting a remaster

*Splash Damage Gears game is a spin off with XCOM style gameplay.



This is new to me. I thought It was interesting. Era did pick up on the rumour that Splash might be working on the Gears 5 campaign but this rumour suggests that its not the case and the game they are working on is entirely separate from Gears 5.