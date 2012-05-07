« Jouis et fais jouir, sans faire de mal ni à toi, ni à personne, voilà je crois, toute la morale »
Nicalis
name : Nicalis
official website : http://www.nicalis.com/
nicolasgourry
nicolasgourry
nicolasgourry > blog
[PC/PS4/Switch] Blade Strangers / Vidéo : Open - Gameplay







Éditeur : Nicalis
Développeur : Studio Saizensen
Genre : combat
Prévu sur PC/PS4/Switch
Date de sortie : Été 2018



Site du jeu
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GioNt0VaMso
    posted the 04/25/2018 at 08:50 PM by nicolasgourry
