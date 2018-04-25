profile
gat > blog
[BON PLAN] Le Xbox Game Pass à 1€ pour les nouveaux abonnés

Les nouveaux abonnés pourront profiter d’une offre limitée du 26 avril au 8 mai avec le premier mois d’abonnement à seulement 1 €.
Gamergen - https://gamergen.com/actualites/bon-plan-xbox-game-pass-abonnement-1-nouveaux-venus-291134-1
    posted the 04/25/2018 at 06:43 PM by gat
    comments (3)
    misterpixel posted the 04/25/2018 at 06:49 PM
    Putain qu’ils offrent la période d’essai (En plus) à ce compte là.
    gat posted the 04/25/2018 at 06:55 PM
    misterpixel Nop car en payant 1€, tu laisses ton abonnement en "prélèvement automatique".
    negan posted the 04/25/2018 at 07:04 PM
    misterpixel D'ailleurs ta profite de la Xbox pour test Fable ?
