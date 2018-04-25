Pas un blog parfait, loin de là, mais un blog personnel, tout simplement...
Octopath Traveler
23
Likes
Likers
name : Octopath Traveler
platform : Nintendo Switch
editor : Square Enix
developer : Acquire
genre : RPG
link49
334
Likes
Likers
link49
Nintendo Switch : La Box FR d'Octopath Traveler dévoilée
Nintendo Switch


Voici une Information concernant une exclusivité Nintendo Switch :



Ce matin, Square-Enix a dévoilé la Box japonaise du titre.



Plus tard, Nintendo America a dévoilé celle pour le marché américain.



Et Amazon France dévoile la notre. Pas de jaloux donc, puisqu'elles seront identiques. Pour rappel, le jeu sortira le 13 juillet 2018...

Source : https://www.resetera.com/threads/octopath-traveler-japanese-box-art-update-same-art-worldwide.38438/
    posted the 04/25/2018 at 04:18 PM by link49
    comments (6)
    escobar posted the 04/25/2018 at 04:20 PM
    Jolie
    link49 posted the 04/25/2018 at 04:21 PM
    Elle est vraiment belle, mais je ne le prendrais pas...
    gaeon posted the 04/25/2018 at 04:21 PM
    Fucking day one x3
    warminos posted the 04/25/2018 at 04:22 PM
    Très sympa
    ekibyo posted the 04/25/2018 at 04:23 PM
    Fake la jaquette US. Ils n'ont pas recouvert suffisamment la danseuse.
    gamergunz posted the 04/25/2018 at 04:30 PM
    mon jeu de l'été
