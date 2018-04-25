profile
foxstep
84
Likes
Likers
foxstep
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 1598
visites since opening : 1758104
foxstep > blog
Les jeux PS Plus du mois de Mai
Voici la liste des jeux PlayStation Plus qui seront offert pour ce mois de Mai 2018


PS4:

Beyond: Two Souls
Rayman Legends

PS3:

Risen 3: Titan Lords
Eat Them

PS Vita:

King Oddball
Furmins

Vidéo:

Foxstep
    tags :
    1
    Like
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 04/25/2018 at 03:47 PM by foxstep
    comments (10)
    kenpokan posted the 04/25/2018 at 03:50 PM
    Pas terrible pour moi.
    shinz0 posted the 04/25/2018 at 03:51 PM
    Beyond: Two Souls, jamais fait
    famimax posted the 04/25/2018 at 03:53 PM
    King Oddball jouable aussi sur PS4/PS3
    zekura posted the 04/25/2018 at 03:53 PM
    shinz0 Moi aussi ! c'est parfait !
    alucard13 posted the 04/25/2018 at 03:56 PM
    moi je vois pas de jeux ps4
    foxstep posted the 04/25/2018 at 03:58 PM
    zekura shinz0 Pareil et même pour Rayman.

    Et graphiquement j'ai l'impression qu'il reste encore très solide à ce niveau même aujourd'hui Au top.

    alucard13 Sale rageux.
    fearjc posted the 04/25/2018 at 04:00 PM
    j'aurais préféré HR que BTS... :/
    foxstep posted the 04/25/2018 at 04:01 PM
    fearjc Pas moi déjà fait Heavy Rain (grosse grosse bombe en passant )
    cyr posted the 04/25/2018 at 04:17 PM
    foxstep merci, j'avais complètement oublié.
    Faut que je regarde d'ailleurs si j'ai bien mis dans ma bibliothèque les jeux du mois en cours.
    foxstep posted the 04/25/2018 at 04:31 PM
    cyr
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre