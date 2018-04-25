« Jouis et fais jouir, sans faire de mal ni à toi, ni à personne, voilà je crois, toute la morale »
nicolasgourry > blog
La meilleur Deemo du Nintendo Labo avec le piano...
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1dOGBmTfhLA
    posted the 04/25/2018 at 02:08 PM by nicolasgourry
    comments (13)
    rbz posted the 04/25/2018 at 02:14 PM
    monstrueux !!
    rbz posted the 04/25/2018 at 02:16 PM
    ah c'est officiel en plus !! ho faites voez aussi
    e3ologue posted the 04/25/2018 at 02:18 PM
    J'ai vite fait regardé les creations de joueur sur le nintendo labo garage, y a deja des trucs de malade
    serve posted the 04/25/2018 at 02:18 PM
    En gros c'est juste Guitar Hero version Piano.
    escobar posted the 04/25/2018 at 02:19 PM
    Pas mal
    celesnot posted the 04/25/2018 at 02:20 PM
    Wow pas mal Si on peut allier nintendo labo avec de vrai jeu ça peut franchement être sympa.
    plbs posted the 04/25/2018 at 02:21 PM
    rbz pas encore tout à fait officiel, mais un communiqué sera fiat prochainement.
    iglooo posted the 04/25/2018 at 02:28 PM
    OSEF le piano de Nintendo Labo. Korg
    kikoo31 posted the 04/25/2018 at 02:32 PM
    korgy !!!!!!!!
    maxleresistant posted the 04/25/2018 at 02:39 PM
    le truc va tenir 2 jours à ce train là mais ok.
    kidicarus posted the 04/25/2018 at 02:55 PM
    Si c'est en relation avec Nintendo Labo, ça ne peut que fonctionner avec les jeux dématérialisés. Ou y a une mise à jour pour les existant.
    barberousse posted the 04/25/2018 at 03:02 PM
    Avec le gros bruit de carton en même temps...
    suikoden posted the 04/25/2018 at 03:13 PM
    C'est cool !
    J'hesitais à le prendre mais les trailer et le cote editable me donne de plus en plus envie ^^
