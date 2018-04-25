« Jouis et fais jouir, sans faire de mal ni à toi, ni à personne, voilà je crois, toute la morale »
profile
Octopath Traveler
23
Likes
Likers
name : Octopath Traveler
platform : Nintendo Switch
editor : Square Enix
developer : Acquire
genre : RPG
read the reviews
add a review
add a press review
profile
nicolasgourry
93
Likes
Likers
nicolasgourry
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 2123
visites since opening : 2481080
nicolasgourry > blog
[Switch] Octopath Traveler / Jaquette Japonaise


Exclusif Switch
Date de sortie : 13 Juillet 2018


https://gematsu.com/2018/04/octopath-traveler-japanese-box-art
    tags :
    12
    Likes
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 04/25/2018 at 08:17 AM by nicolasgourry
    comments (15)
    xenofamicom posted the 04/25/2018 at 08:20 AM
    Simple et efficace...
    fifine posted the 04/25/2018 at 08:24 AM
    ne s'affiche pas chez moi...
    kuriringk posted the 04/25/2018 at 08:27 AM
    Beaucoup mieux que la jaquette monochrome
    nicolasgourry posted the 04/25/2018 at 08:27 AM
    fifine là tu arrive à voir ?
    https://www.amazon.co.jp/dp/B07BBMRD77/
    jenicris posted the 04/25/2018 at 08:34 AM
    Jolie.
    shao posted the 04/25/2018 at 08:42 AM
    Enfin, une jaquette japonaise style "manga" qui met pas mal alaise.
    Et surtout, quelle classe, bordel!
    rbz posted the 04/25/2018 at 08:45 AM
    nickel
    whookid posted the 04/25/2018 at 08:53 AM
    J’espère que c'est la même chez nous
    mikazaki posted the 04/25/2018 at 08:54 AM
    trop class !!!
    celesnot posted the 04/25/2018 at 09:00 AM
    Classique mais jolie, ça donne envie d'y jouer.
    raph64 posted the 04/25/2018 at 09:02 AM
    wickette posted the 04/25/2018 at 09:04 AM
    Très réussi le design
    zran posted the 04/25/2018 at 09:17 AM
    Superbe, vive les illustrations pour les pochettes et la communication !
    e3ologue posted the 04/25/2018 at 09:28 AM
    kuriringk la jaquette toute noir c'est surement temporaire, on risque d'avoir la même que les jap (et les US un artwork tout dégueux )
    giru posted the 04/25/2018 at 09:39 AM
    Très classiques mais c'est joli. Vivement juillet!
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre