« Jouis et fais jouir, sans faire de mal ni à toi, ni à personne, voilà je crois, toute la morale »
name :
Octopath Traveler
platform :
Nintendo Switch
editor :
Square Enix
developer :
Acquire
genre :
RPG
nicolasgourry
articles :
2123
visites since opening :
2481080
nicolasgourry
> blog
[Switch] Octopath Traveler / Jaquette Japonaise
Exclusif Switch
Date de sortie : 13 Juillet 2018
https://gematsu.com/2018/04/octopath-traveler-japanese-box-art
tags :
posted the 04/25/2018 at 08:17 AM by
nicolasgourry
comments (
15
)
xenofamicom
posted
the 04/25/2018 at 08:20 AM
Simple et efficace...
fifine
posted
the 04/25/2018 at 08:24 AM
ne s'affiche pas chez moi...
kuriringk
posted
the 04/25/2018 at 08:27 AM
Beaucoup mieux que la jaquette monochrome
nicolasgourry
posted
the 04/25/2018 at 08:27 AM
fifine
là tu arrive à voir ?
https://www.amazon.co.jp/dp/B07BBMRD77/
jenicris
posted
the 04/25/2018 at 08:34 AM
Jolie.
shao
posted
the 04/25/2018 at 08:42 AM
Enfin, une jaquette japonaise style "manga" qui met pas mal alaise.
Et surtout, quelle classe, bordel!
rbz
posted
the 04/25/2018 at 08:45 AM
nickel
whookid
posted
the 04/25/2018 at 08:53 AM
J'espère que c'est la même chez nous
mikazaki
posted
the 04/25/2018 at 08:54 AM
trop class !!!
celesnot
posted
the 04/25/2018 at 09:00 AM
Classique mais jolie, ça donne envie d'y jouer.
raph64
posted
the 04/25/2018 at 09:02 AM
wickette
posted
the 04/25/2018 at 09:04 AM
Très réussi le design
zran
posted
the 04/25/2018 at 09:17 AM
Superbe, vive les illustrations pour les pochettes et la communication !
e3ologue
posted
the 04/25/2018 at 09:28 AM
kuriringk
la jaquette toute noir c'est surement temporaire, on risque d'avoir la même que les jap (et les US un artwork tout dégueux)
)
giru
posted
the 04/25/2018 at 09:39 AM
Très classiques mais c'est joli. Vivement juillet!
Et surtout, quelle classe, bordel!