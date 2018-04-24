ajouter un titre
God of War
name : God of War
platform : PlayStation 4
editor : Sony Interactive Entertainment
developer : Sony Computer Entertainment
genre : action-aventure
multiplayer : non
european release date : 04/20/2018
lightning
lightning
God of War: cet OST magnifique ! :O
Divers


Bear McCreary ce tueur
Maïs quel jeu!!! et je suis loin d'avoir fini. Un bijou pareil ça se savour











    posted the 04/24/2018 at 10:50 PM by lightning
    comments (2)
    kaiserstark posted the 04/24/2018 at 10:59 PM
    Lightning Le seul point noir c'est que l'album est loin d'être complet, il y a plein de morceaux qui sont dans le jeu qui n'ont pas été mis dans l'album mais il a dit sur Twitter que si il y avait une demande, il adorerait pourvoir en sortir plus.

    https://twitter.com/bearmccreary/status/987827756879691776
    lightning posted the 04/24/2018 at 11:03 PM
    kaiserstark ça serait cool oui je vais définitivement prendre l'album ^^

    En tous cas j'espère qu'il va signer pour l'inévitable suite
