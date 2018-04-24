accueil
Pas un blog parfait, loin de là, mais un blog personnel, tout simplement...
334
link49
Final Fantasy XV : Après le DLC Noctis pour Tekken 7
Final Fantasy
Voici une Information autour du jeu Final Fantasy XV :
C’est au tour du jeu Minecraft d’avoir du contenu à l’effigie du jeu de Square-Enix
Source :
Source :
https://www.resetera.com/threads/minecraft-adds-a-final-fantasy-xv-skin-pack.38247/
0
Like
Who likes this ?
posted the 04/24/2018 at 02:09 PM by link49
link49
comments (7)
7
)
zekk
posted
the 04/24/2018 at 02:10 PM
pour le coup c'est assez réccurent sur Minecraft
guiguif
posted
the 04/24/2018 at 02:11 PM
Donc en gros le vrai titre aurait du etre:
Minecraft: Des DLC FFXV
wickette
posted
the 04/24/2018 at 02:13 PM
guiguif
J’avoue Half-life c’etait un contenu valve dans FF pas le contraire link, j’ai cru que la licence avait creusée encore plus bas
un sims/minecraft dans une FF...
rbz
posted
the 04/24/2018 at 02:17 PM
ton titre est incompréhensible, relis toi bon sang.
maxleresistant
posted
the 04/24/2018 at 02:18 PM
faut vraiment pas s'aimer soit meme pour acheter ce genre de DLC de merde.
serve
posted
the 04/24/2018 at 02:19 PM
rbz
Surtout Faux le titre
link49
posted
the 04/24/2018 at 02:21 PM
Exact, je me suis mélangé pour Half Life et les Sims...
Minecraft: Des DLC FFXV
J’avoue Half-life c’etait un contenu valve dans FF pas le contraire link, j’ai cru que la licence avait creusée encore plus bas un sims/minecraft dans une FF...
Surtout Faux le titre