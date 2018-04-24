Pas un blog parfait, loin de là, mais un blog personnel, tout simplement...
Minecraft
name : Minecraft
platform : Nintendo Switch
editor : N.C
developer : 4J Studios
genre : autre
multiplayer : oui
Final Fantasy XV : Après le DLC Noctis pour Tekken 7
Final Fantasy


Voici une Information autour du jeu Final Fantasy XV :



C’est au tour du jeu Minecraft d’avoir du contenu à l’effigie du jeu de Square-Enix



Selon le PSN néo-zélandais, ce contenu sera disponible avec la MAJ 1.68, et coûtera 4.85$. Reste à voir si d’autres licences auront droit à un futur contenu similaire prochainement…

Source : https://www.resetera.com/threads/minecraft-adds-a-final-fantasy-xv-skin-pack.38247/
    posted the 04/24/2018 at 02:09 PM by link49
    comments (7)
    zekk posted the 04/24/2018 at 02:10 PM
    pour le coup c'est assez réccurent sur Minecraft
    guiguif posted the 04/24/2018 at 02:11 PM
    Donc en gros le vrai titre aurait du etre:

    Minecraft: Des DLC FFXV
    wickette posted the 04/24/2018 at 02:13 PM
    guiguif
    J’avoue Half-life c’etait un contenu valve dans FF pas le contraire link, j’ai cru que la licence avait creusée encore plus bas un sims/minecraft dans une FF...
    rbz posted the 04/24/2018 at 02:17 PM
    ton titre est incompréhensible, relis toi bon sang.
    maxleresistant posted the 04/24/2018 at 02:18 PM
    faut vraiment pas s'aimer soit meme pour acheter ce genre de DLC de merde.
    serve posted the 04/24/2018 at 02:19 PM
    rbz

    Surtout Faux le titre
    link49 posted the 04/24/2018 at 02:21 PM
    Exact, je me suis mélangé pour Half Life et les Sims...
