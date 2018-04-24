profile
name : God of War
platform : PlayStation 4
editor : Sony Interactive Entertainment
developer : Sony Computer Entertainment
genre : action-aventure
multiplayer : non
european release date : 04/20/2018
gat > blog
God of War : petite fournée de Share




Le héros de Ryse a été retrouvé.















God of War sur PS2 en 2005 (bon ok, c'est le remaster HD sorti sur PS3).



God of War en 2018 sur PS4 (Pro).

Twitter - https://twitter.com/Gatsenberg1?lang=fr
    posted the 04/24/2018 at 11:34 AM by gat
    comments (3)
    hatefield posted the 04/24/2018 at 11:38 AM
    Je vois pas de difference entre les deux dernieres.
    ootaniisensei posted the 04/24/2018 at 11:41 AM
    C'est plus beau au dessus
    rbz posted the 04/24/2018 at 11:47 AM
    moche les capture, te reconvertis pas en photographe dude




    plus sérieusement, c'est zoli
