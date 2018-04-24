Bloguel2No
infel2no > blog
Venom (film): premier aperçu de la bête
Comment dire.....WTF on veut le trailer !!!

Il est juste parfait

https://mobile.twitter.com/Tolkiened/status/988532611843698690
    posted the 04/24/2018 at 02:03 AM by infel2no
    sylphide posted the 04/24/2018 at 02:47 AM
    Rhoo c'est beau c'est propres, y vas déchirer si tout le film balance comme ça.
    ravyxxs posted the 04/24/2018 at 03:05 AM
    Propre
    kaga posted the 04/24/2018 at 03:05 AM
    dommage qu'il ne soit pas dans le MCU
