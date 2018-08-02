« Jouis et fais jouir, sans faire de mal ni à toi, ni à personne, voilà je crois, toute la morale »
Bandai Namco Games
name : Bandai Namco Games
official website : http://www.namcobandaigames.com/
nicolasgourry
nicolasgourry
articles : 2120
visites since opening : 2477571
nicolasgourry > blog
[Switch] Pro Yakyuu Famista Evolution



Date de sortie : 2 aout 2018 (Japon)
Il sortira en démat et physique.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-HqM4Bomrbk
    posted the 04/23/2018 at 12:35 PM by nicolasgourry
