> blog
God of War 1.12 - augmenter la taille du texte
Pour ceux ayant eux des problèmes, j’espère que tout est réglé !
Dans cette dernière mise à jour 1.12, diverses améliorations de stabilité et de performance ainsi qu’un correctif pour la taille du texte trop petite ont été appliqué.
puregamemedia.fr
-
https://www.puregamemedia.fr/god-of-war-4/god-of-war-details-du-patch-1-12-afin-daugmenter-la-taille-du-texte/
god of war
5
Likes
Who likes this ?
posted the 04/22/2018 at 01:29 PM by
unmecparla
comments (
22
)
foxstep
posted
the 04/22/2018 at 01:32 PM
Taille de la maj?
raph64
posted
the 04/22/2018 at 01:33 PM
https://i.imgur.com/K1zhbbm.gif]
squall294
posted
the 04/22/2018 at 01:37 PM
C'est vrais que les textes sont un poils petits, on va pouvoir lire un peu plus facilement de cette façon.
binou87
posted
the 04/22/2018 at 01:41 PM
Merci pour l'info car c'est vrai que les textes sont petits et qu'il n'y a aucune mention de l'amélioration de ce " souci" dans le descriptif de la maj!
Par contre ils sont supra réactifs chez Santa Monica, 4/5 patch en 2 jours ^^
weepangel
posted
the 04/22/2018 at 01:41 PM
foxstep
Une cinquantaine de Mo à peine.
foxstep
posted
the 04/22/2018 at 01:44 PM
weepangel
Ok thanks. Du coup pas besoin que j'appel Alfred pour me lancer la maj
macbeal
posted
the 04/22/2018 at 01:45 PM
Depuis cette mise à jour ma manette fait un sale bruit quand elle vibre
raioh
posted
the 04/22/2018 at 01:53 PM
C'est un des détails qui m'hallucine quand même ça parce que c'est clairement pas le seul jeu qui a ce genre de problème au lancement. Les mecs pourtant ils font des playtests pendant des années, ils ont le jeu constamment sous les yeux, MAIS NON, ils se rendent jamais compte jusqu'à ce que les joueurs gueulent.
fan2jeux
posted
the 04/22/2018 at 01:58 PM
Ouf, car je me posais la question de la VF hier soir, tellement c'est chiant à lire tellement c'est petit.
unmecparla
posted
the 04/22/2018 at 02:08 PM
foxstep
59,25 Mo normalement !
darkwii
posted
the 04/22/2018 at 02:08 PM
Sa ces cool ces vrai que sa faisait un poil petit
misterpixel
posted
the 04/22/2018 at 02:09 PM
Ah cool réactif !
ça sera pour mon second run.
akinen
posted
the 04/22/2018 at 02:19 PM
Incroyable, ils sont au taquet ! C’est quand même mieux que the witcher 3 qui prenait des plombes pour être optimisé
bliss02
posted
the 04/22/2018 at 02:32 PM
Je suis le seul où la mise à jour n'a rien changé ?
raioh
posted
the 04/22/2018 at 02:47 PM
Bliss02
pareil
yaakus
posted
the 04/22/2018 at 02:57 PM
Vivement le mode photo !
kiryukazuma
posted
the 04/22/2018 at 03:02 PM
Excellent ! mais surtout ils auraient pu l'écrire dans le patch note !
bliss02
posted
the 04/22/2018 at 03:31 PM
raioh
ça me rassure
noouns
posted
the 04/22/2018 at 03:35 PM
Très belle réactivité chez SM.
Je pourrais faire mon second run en VO.
mad1
posted
the 04/22/2018 at 03:39 PM
Du coup je vais faire en VO en new game plus. Ps: la VF est trop bien.
hatefield
posted
the 04/22/2018 at 03:45 PM
Cool je pourrais le refaire en VO pour profiter pleinement des insultes de l'ecureuil.
osiris
posted
the 04/22/2018 at 04:21 PM
cool
