« Jouis et fais jouir, sans faire de mal ni à toi, ni à personne, voilà je crois, toute la morale »
profile
Jeux Vidéo
237
Likes
Likers
name : Jeux Vidéo
description : Sujets traitant du jeu vidéo en général.
profile
nicolasgourry
93
Likes
Likers
nicolasgourry
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 2119
visites since opening : 2475555
nicolasgourry > blog
5 secrets sur GC/PS2/XBOX/DC/PS1/N64


Bon visionnage pour les personnes que ça pourraient intéresser.
    tags :
    5
    Likes
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 04/22/2018 at 11:55 AM by nicolasgourry
    comments (3)
    kayl posted the 04/22/2018 at 12:04 PM
    Pas mal comme youtuber, au moins il entre un peu dans les détails pas comme la plupart qui croient avoir découvert le fil à couper le beurre. Par contre il a tendance à pas mal se répéter, il a des phrases qu'il sort en double ou en triple.
    raph64 posted the 04/22/2018 at 12:17 PM
    très intéressantes comme vidéos
    ramses posted the 04/22/2018 at 12:27 PM
    mais il ne fait que regurgiter les infos du chaine populaire youtube "did you know gaming" mais en francais.
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre