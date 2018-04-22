profile
negan
33
Likes
Likers
negan
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 4
visites since opening : 154587
negan > blog
J’espère l'avoir en 2018 .





Après le 1er qui n'a comme seul défaut d’être trop court , j’espère avoir le 2 pour la fin d’année
    tags :
    1
    Like
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 04/22/2018 at 10:44 AM by negan
    comments (22)
    ioop posted the 04/22/2018 at 10:47 AM
    Selon des leaks & rumeurs : printemps 2019
    tu auras ta réponse à l'E3
    negan posted the 04/22/2018 at 10:48 AM
    ioop Yep encore 2 mois
    goldmen33 posted the 04/22/2018 at 10:49 AM
    Moi je veux Below et The Last Night cette année!
    negan posted the 04/22/2018 at 10:50 AM
    goldmen33 T'aime pas Ori ?

    Moi TLN , Below pas mon kiff
    octobar posted the 04/22/2018 at 10:52 AM
    vu le laps de temps entre les deux épisodes il risque d'être court aussi
    piccolo posted the 04/22/2018 at 10:52 AM
    un p'tit F-Zero switch en 2018
    cajp45 posted the 04/22/2018 at 10:54 AM
    Ori, the last night, ashen, below...ça va être une bonne année sur le front des indés.
    goldmen33 posted the 04/22/2018 at 10:54 AM
    negan si mais je suis pas pressé! et puis Below ça fait tellement longtemps qu'on en parle... Last Night lui je suis fan!
    aiolia081 posted the 04/22/2018 at 10:54 AM
    octobar 3 ans si ils sort en 2018
    osiris posted the 04/22/2018 at 10:54 AM
    Bin à par cette été je vois pas trop quand il peut sortire en 2018 sûrement début 2019 mais qui sait peut être une bonne surprise à l'E3
    octobar posted the 04/22/2018 at 10:57 AM
    aiolia081 ben c'est pas long
    kabuki posted the 04/22/2018 at 10:57 AM
    goldmen33 last night +1000
    aiolia081 posted the 04/22/2018 at 10:59 AM
    octobar Ben c'est plus long qu'un Assassin's Creed, qui est un AAA, monde ouvert et tout le toutime.
    octobar posted the 04/22/2018 at 11:00 AM
    aiolia081 faut voir les équipes derrière aussi.
    aiolia081 posted the 04/22/2018 at 11:03 AM
    octobar Oui c'est sûr.
    negan posted the 04/22/2018 at 11:03 AM
    octobar Arrête de chercher la ptite bête car sa concerne Microsoft
    cajp45 posted the 04/22/2018 at 11:09 AM
    octobar toujours fidèle au poste
    yurius posted the 04/22/2018 at 11:29 AM
    Piccolo oui un petit F-zero switch en 2018 ça serait pas mal
    sonilka posted the 04/22/2018 at 11:34 AM
    Une version physique dès sa sortie sur PC ca serait bien.
    fan2jeux posted the 04/22/2018 at 11:40 AM
    sur pc bien sur
    jenicris posted the 04/22/2018 at 11:41 AM
    Sur PC.
    octobar posted the 04/22/2018 at 11:47 AM
    cajp45 negan ben je suis juste réaliste... Après ça sort aussi sur PC donc c'est pas comme si je m'en prenais à MS.
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre