sephiroth07
,
raph64
,
leonr4
,
milo42
,
nobleswan
,
spawnini
,
gat
,
momotaros
,
neckbreaker71
,
iglooo
,
eldrick
,
musm
,
lordguyver
,
shindo
,
zabuza
,
testament
,
minx
,
link49
,
tuni
,
kurosama
,
tvirus
,
binou87
,
sujetdelta
,
kenpokan
,
niveforever
,
torotoro59
,
siil
,
walterwhite
,
kamikaze1985
,
awamy02
,
uit
,
escobar
,
racsnk
negan
negan
> blog
J’espère l'avoir en 2018 .
Après le 1er qui n'a comme seul défaut d’être trop court , j’espère avoir le 2 pour la fin d’année
posted the 04/22/2018 at 10:44 AM by negan
negan
ioop
posted
the 04/22/2018 at 10:47 AM
Selon des leaks & rumeurs : printemps 2019
tu auras ta réponse à l'E3
negan
posted
the 04/22/2018 at 10:48 AM
ioop
Yep encore 2 mois
goldmen33
posted
the 04/22/2018 at 10:49 AM
Moi je veux Below et The Last Night cette année!
negan
posted
the 04/22/2018 at 10:50 AM
goldmen33
T'aime pas Ori ?
Moi TLN , Below pas mon kiff
octobar
posted
the 04/22/2018 at 10:52 AM
vu le laps de temps entre les deux épisodes il risque d'être court aussi
piccolo
posted
the 04/22/2018 at 10:52 AM
un p'tit F-Zero switch en 2018
cajp45
posted
the 04/22/2018 at 10:54 AM
Ori, the last night, ashen, below...ça va être une bonne année sur le front des indés.
goldmen33
posted
the 04/22/2018 at 10:54 AM
negan
si mais je suis pas pressé! et puis Below ça fait tellement longtemps qu'on en parle... Last Night lui je suis fan!
aiolia081
posted
the 04/22/2018 at 10:54 AM
octobar
3 ans si ils sort en 2018
osiris
posted
the 04/22/2018 at 10:54 AM
Bin à par cette été je vois pas trop quand il peut sortire en 2018 sûrement début 2019 mais qui sait peut être une bonne surprise à l'E3
octobar
posted
the 04/22/2018 at 10:57 AM
aiolia081
ben c'est pas long
kabuki
posted
the 04/22/2018 at 10:57 AM
goldmen33
last night +1000
aiolia081
posted
the 04/22/2018 at 10:59 AM
octobar
Ben c'est plus long qu'un Assassin's Creed, qui est un AAA, monde ouvert et tout le toutime.
octobar
posted
the 04/22/2018 at 11:00 AM
aiolia081
faut voir les équipes derrière aussi.
aiolia081
posted
the 04/22/2018 at 11:03 AM
octobar
Oui c'est sûr.
negan
posted
the 04/22/2018 at 11:03 AM
octobar
Arrête de chercher la ptite bête car sa concerne Microsoft
cajp45
posted
the 04/22/2018 at 11:09 AM
octobar
toujours fidèle au poste
yurius
posted
the 04/22/2018 at 11:29 AM
Piccolo oui un petit F-zero switch en 2018 ça serait pas mal
sonilka
posted
the 04/22/2018 at 11:34 AM
Une version physique dès sa sortie sur PC ca serait bien.
fan2jeux
posted
the 04/22/2018 at 11:40 AM
sur pc bien sur
jenicris
posted
the 04/22/2018 at 11:41 AM
Sur PC.
octobar
posted
the 04/22/2018 at 11:47 AM
cajp45
negan
ben je suis juste réaliste... Après ça sort aussi sur PC donc c'est pas comme si je m'en prenais à MS.
tu auras ta réponse à l'E3
Moi TLN , Below pas mon kiff