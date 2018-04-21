God of War
Voici une Information autour du jeu God of War sur Ps4 :
Dans son dernier numéro, EDGE a noté les jeux suivants :
God of War – Ps4 : 8/10
Sea of Thieves – Xbox One/PC : 7/10
A Way Out – Ps4/Xbox One/PC : 6/10
Detective Pikachu – 3DS : 6/10
Far Cry 5 – Ps4/Xbox One/PC : 6/10
Minit – Ps4/Xbox One/PC : 6/10
Extinction – Ps4/Xbox One/PC : 3/10
Scribblenauts Showdown – Ps4/Xbox One/Nintendo Switch : 3/10
Voici l'histoique des notes attribuées par le magazine britannique :
Le dernier Opus a donc obtenues l'une des meilleures notes parmi tous les Opus de la Saga...
Source : https://nintendoeverything.com/edge-319-review-scores/
God of War : 7.5
God of War II : 8.5
God of War - Chains of Olympus : 7
God of War III : 9
God of War - Ghost of Sparta : 7.5
God of War - Ascension : 6
God of War PS4 : en attente
Sinon, pour la Saga God of War, ça varie entre un 7 et un 8 chez EDGE...
Ca va jaser!!!
Sauve-qui-peux!!!!
God of War : 9
God of War II : 9.5
God of War - Chains of Olympus : 8.5
God of War III : 9
God of War - Ghost of Sparta : 8.5
God of War - Ascension : 7
Gow 1 = 9/10
Gow 2 = 9/10
Gow 3 = 10/10
Gow Coo = 7/10
Gow Gos = 7/10
Gow Ascension = 7/10