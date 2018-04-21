Pas un blog parfait, loin de là, mais un blog personnel, tout simplement...
God of War
name : God of War
platform : PlayStation 4
editor : Sony Interactive Entertainment
developer : Sony Computer Entertainment
genre : action-aventure
multiplayer : non
european release date : 04/20/2018
link49
link49
link49 > blog
God of War : Historique des notes attribuées par EDGE
God of War


Voici une Information autour du jeu God of War sur Ps4 :



Dans son dernier numéro, EDGE a noté les jeux suivants :

God of War – Ps4 : 8/10
Sea of Thieves – Xbox One/PC : 7/10
A Way Out – Ps4/Xbox One/PC : 6/10
Detective Pikachu – 3DS : 6/10
Far Cry 5 – Ps4/Xbox One/PC : 6/10
Minit – Ps4/Xbox One/PC : 6/10
Extinction – Ps4/Xbox One/PC : 3/10
Scribblenauts Showdown – Ps4/Xbox One/Nintendo Switch : 3/10

Voici l'histoique des notes attribuées par le magazine britannique :



Le dernier Opus a donc obtenues l'une des meilleures notes parmi tous les Opus de la Saga...

Source : https://nintendoeverything.com/edge-319-review-scores/
    posted the 04/21/2018 at 10:17 PM by link49
    comments (11)
    gat posted the 04/21/2018 at 10:22 PM
    Mes notes :

    God of War : 7.5
    God of War II : 8.5
    God of War - Chains of Olympus : 7
    God of War III : 9
    God of War - Ghost of Sparta : 7.5
    God of War - Ascension : 6
    God of War PS4 : en attente
    link49 posted the 04/21/2018 at 10:25 PM
    Honnêtement, je trouve la note attribuée à Far Cry 5 assez faible.

    Sinon, pour la Saga God of War, ça varie entre un 7 et un 8 chez EDGE...
    shao posted the 04/21/2018 at 10:36 PM
    8/10
    Ca va jaser!!!
    Sauve-qui-peux!!!!
    evasnake posted the 04/21/2018 at 10:45 PM
    Perso (j'ai fait chaque opus à leur sortie)

    God of War : 9
    God of War II : 9.5
    God of War - Chains of Olympus : 8.5
    God of War III : 9
    God of War - Ghost of Sparta : 8.5
    God of War - Ascension : 7
    nakata posted the 04/21/2018 at 11:08 PM
    Le début de GoW 3 à l'époque. Quelle baffe munumentale
    gat posted the 04/21/2018 at 11:12 PM
    nakata Poséidon.
    nakata posted the 04/21/2018 at 11:20 PM
    gat Exact. Où comment avoir la gaule tout en jouant, sans femme ni porno
    gemini posted the 04/21/2018 at 11:31 PM
    FC5 j'aurais mis la même note, je viens de le revendre. Il est beau, mais ennuyant à mourrir et avec une IA qui empêche carrément de prendre du plaisir en jouant.
    marchand2sable posted the 04/22/2018 at 12:14 AM
    Pour moi :

    Gow 1 = 9/10
    Gow 2 = 9/10
    Gow 3 = 10/10
    Gow Coo = 7/10
    Gow Gos = 7/10
    Gow Ascension = 7/10
    excervecyanide posted the 04/22/2018 at 12:18 AM
    gat repense au premier, il a créé les base de la franchise, il mérite plus que le second épisode... on inverse tes notes du premier et du second et à mon sens c'est toi qui est le plus proche de la vérité
    gat posted the 04/22/2018 at 12:43 AM
    excervecyanide Mes notes "parlent" de ce que je pense aujourd'hui. C'est sûr que les deux premiers opus quand j'y ai joué à l'époque prennent un point de plus quand j'y avais joué à l'époque.
