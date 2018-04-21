Next, there's the resolution and enriched modes on Xbox One X, each of which add a straight 30fps cap. Ninja Theory promises resolutions typically lower than 4K for the enriched mode, albeit with the best visual settings for shadows and foliage. The max result on each does come in at 3840x2160 at the absolute peak - though it's obviously less common on the enriched variant. The opening coastline area, for example, runs at 3072x1728 on the enriched mode, giving us 80 per cent on each axis of full ultra HD resolution. It's a faintly visible cut in image quality from the high resolution mode, which hits 3328x1872 in that very same scene - or 86 per cent for reference.



This may well go lower in later chapters, but as a comparison point it's a telling gap, and shows the difference in priority. Either way, both modes here best PS4 Pro's only 30fps playback option, which runs between 900p-1440p. For Xbox One X, the enriched mode ultimately gives us the closest comparison point to the settings used on Sony's enhanced machine - in terms of shadows, foliage and level of detail. Our advice would honestly be to skip the high resolution mode altogether; it doesn't quite hit a native 4K and it loses out on a lot of neat extras.



So what are the differences between X's enriched and high resolution modes? A big point is geometry level of detail, with draw distances pushed out in the former. Pop-in is less prevalent as a result, with everything filled in ahead of time. Effectively Ninja Theory is making a simple trade here of resolution for detail and thanks to UE4's temporal AA and post-heavy rendering features, it makes the drop in pixel count easy to absorb. Foliage density and shadow quality are two other major upgrades for the enriched setting, and it's interesting to note that the performance mode uses similar foliage settings as the high res mode, despite running at a much lower pixel count.



