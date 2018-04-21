accueil
« Jouis et fais jouir, sans faire de mal ni à toi, ni à personne, voilà je crois, toute la morale »
name :
Jeux Vidéo
description :
Sujets traitant du jeu vidéo en général.
nicolasgourry
[Switch] La capture vidéo fonctionne avec "Unity"
Les jeux développés avec le moteur
Unity
pourront maintenant être compatible avec la fonction "capture vidéo" de la Switch.
https://twitter.com/JoolsWatsham/status/987353199303507968?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw
posted the 04/21/2018 at 01:10 PM by
wickette
posted
the 04/21/2018 at 01:18 PM
Ça progresse tout ça, il faut que les engine type Unity, Snowdrop, UE4 soit encore mieux optimisés pour la Switch, c'est seulement comme ca qu'on évitera les reports à foison et les soucis d'optimisations.
D'ailleurs il me semble que DQXI est décalé à cause d'un soucis de version ou d'optimisation UE4
raph64
posted
the 04/21/2018 at 01:30 PM
Wickette
apparemment la version Switch, qui pour rappel sera basé sur la version PS4, tourne sur la version 4.15 de l'Unreal Engine alors que celui de la PS4 tourne sur la version 4.13 du moteur, cela expliquant le retard d'une sortie Switch.
cyr
posted
the 04/21/2018 at 03:29 PM
wickette
raph64
Et aussi parce que square enix a mis que 2 employé pour faire cet version.
D'ailleurs il me semble que DQXI est décalé à cause d'un soucis de version ou d'optimisation UE4