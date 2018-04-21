« Jouis et fais jouir, sans faire de mal ni à toi, ni à personne, voilà je crois, toute la morale »
profile
Jeux Vidéo
237
Likes
Likers
name : Jeux Vidéo
description : Sujets traitant du jeu vidéo en général.
profile
nicolasgourry
93
Likes
Likers
nicolasgourry
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 2115
visites since opening : 2471944
nicolasgourry > blog
[Switch] La capture vidéo fonctionne avec "Unity"


Les jeux développés avec le moteur Unity pourront maintenant être compatible avec la fonction "capture vidéo" de la Switch.

https://twitter.com/JoolsWatsham/status/987353199303507968?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw
    tags :
    1
    Like
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 04/21/2018 at 01:10 PM by nicolasgourry
    comments (3)
    wickette posted the 04/21/2018 at 01:18 PM
    Ça progresse tout ça, il faut que les engine type Unity, Snowdrop, UE4 soit encore mieux optimisés pour la Switch, c'est seulement comme ca qu'on évitera les reports à foison et les soucis d'optimisations.

    D'ailleurs il me semble que DQXI est décalé à cause d'un soucis de version ou d'optimisation UE4
    raph64 posted the 04/21/2018 at 01:30 PM
    Wickette apparemment la version Switch, qui pour rappel sera basé sur la version PS4, tourne sur la version 4.15 de l'Unreal Engine alors que celui de la PS4 tourne sur la version 4.13 du moteur, cela expliquant le retard d'une sortie Switch.
    cyr posted the 04/21/2018 at 03:29 PM
    wickette raph64 Et aussi parce que square enix a mis que 2 employé pour faire cet version.
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre