name : God of War
platform : PlayStation 4
editor : Sony Interactive Entertainment
developer : Sony Computer Entertainment
genre : action-aventure
multiplayer : non
european release date : 04/20/2018
sora78
73
Likes
Likers
sora78
articles : 618
visites since opening : 809238
sora78 > blog
all
God Of War célèbre sa sortie !
Exclusivités PS4









----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Le mode photo arrive bientôt !



/ - 0
    posted the 04/20/2018 at 07:57 PM by sora78
    comments (12)
    predagogue posted the 04/20/2018 at 07:58 PM
    cet article est en cours d'écriture

    onyjinn posted the 04/20/2018 at 08:02 PM
    J'aime cette humour.
    racsnk posted the 04/20/2018 at 08:05 PM
    Putain le premier Gif.
    leonr4 posted the 04/20/2018 at 08:06 PM
    Who Let the Dogs out
    whookid posted the 04/20/2018 at 08:17 PM
    Aux USA ça risque d’être maboule les chiffres.
    driver posted the 04/20/2018 at 08:22 PM
    3 millions first week incoming.
    leonr4 posted the 04/20/2018 at 08:25 PM
    Les 0/10 des users sur metacritic mdrrr
    whookid posted the 04/20/2018 at 08:39 PM
    leonr4 Bah c'etait pareil avec zelda c'est pas nouveau...
    marchand2sable posted the 04/20/2018 at 08:40 PM
    Kratos avec un sourire
    leonr4 posted the 04/20/2018 at 08:56 PM
    whookid Je sais et pas que Zelda, tous les grands jeux ont droit aucun n'y échappe
    whookid posted the 04/20/2018 at 09:14 PM
    leonr4 Haters vs Fanboys
    tonius posted the 04/20/2018 at 09:14 PM
    Kratos qui sourit c'est super flippant.
