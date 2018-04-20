Mike760
The Elder Scrolls IV : Oblivion
name : The Elder Scrolls IV : Oblivion
platform : Xbox 360
editor : 2K Games
developer : Bethesda Softworks
genre : RPG
european release date : 03/24/2006
us release date : 03/20/2006
other versions : PC - PlayStation 3
official website : http://www.elderscrolls.com
DigitalFoundry test Morrowind sur Xbox One X et c'est impressionnant
Temps de chargement 5 fois plus rapide , résolution 4K ...

    posted the 04/20/2018 at 06:10 PM by chester
    comments (2)
    egguibs posted the 04/20/2018 at 06:37 PM
    cool en plus le meilleur épisode de la série !!
    monz666 posted the 04/20/2018 at 06:46 PM
    Un jeu qui tournait sur 2 Gigaflop tourne mieux sur une console de 11 Tflops inkrédibeule !!
