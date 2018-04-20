accueil
Mike760
name :
The Elder Scrolls IV : Oblivion
platform :
Xbox 360
editor :
2K Games
developer :
Bethesda Softworks
genre :
RPG
european release date :
03/24/2006
us release date :
03/20/2006
other versions :
PC
-
PlayStation 3
official website :
http://www.elderscrolls.com
chester
DigitalFoundry test Morrowind sur Xbox One X et c'est impressionnant
Temps de chargement 5 fois plus rapide , résolution 4K ...
posted the 04/20/2018 at 06:10 PM by chester
chester
comments (2)
2
)
egguibs
posted
the 04/20/2018 at 06:37 PM
cool en plus le meilleur épisode de la série !!
monz666
posted
the 04/20/2018 at 06:46 PM
Un jeu qui tournait sur 2 Gigaflop tourne mieux sur une console de 11 Tflops
inkrédibeule !!
