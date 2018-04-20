accueil
Muramasa
shincloud
shincloud
> blog
Avicii est décédé :o
à l'age de 28ans
c'était un excellent DJ
D'ailleurs il y avait un remix dans Forza Horizon avec Skrillex
posted the 04/20/2018 at 06:07 PM by shincloud
shincloud
comments (
12
)
driver
posted
the 04/20/2018 at 06:10 PM
Chaud...
goldmen33
posted
the 04/20/2018 at 06:12 PM
Et Guetta toujours en forme... monde de merde!
Je déconne super jeune pour partir...
ritalix
posted
the 04/20/2018 at 06:12 PM
Mais non :0 mort de quoi ?
J'ai même pas son âge
Rip
negan
posted
the 04/20/2018 at 06:12 PM
Peu être lié avec sa retraite précoce ( maladie ) ? ou comme beaucoup une overdose
popomolos
posted
the 04/20/2018 at 06:13 PM
me dites pas qu'il est mort d'un avc...?
oedipex
posted
the 04/20/2018 at 06:14 PM
Avécéé
shincloud
posted
the 04/20/2018 at 06:14 PM
negan
ritalix
Il avait des problème de santé depuis 2016....
ritalix
posted
the 04/20/2018 at 06:15 PM
shincloud
du genre ?
Jeune pour avoir de pb de santé
essayer de profiter un minimum de la vie les gars
kamikaze1985
posted
the 04/20/2018 at 06:17 PM
Ah merde, je kiffais bien ses sons.
kurosu
posted
the 04/20/2018 at 06:24 PM
C'est bon de se droguer
Mais rip
coco98bis
posted
the 04/20/2018 at 06:29 PM
Putain de merde, j'ai vu ça tout à l'heure, je n'arrive toujours pas à y croire, j'aimais tellement ce qu'il faisait.
liquidus00
posted
the 04/20/2018 at 06:29 PM
ritalix
Pancréatite aigue apparement
