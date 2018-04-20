profile
shincloud > blog
Avicii est décédé :o
à l'age de 28ans c'était un excellent DJ







D'ailleurs il y avait un remix dans Forza Horizon avec Skrillex

    posted the 04/20/2018 at 06:07 PM by shincloud
    comments (12)
    driver posted the 04/20/2018 at 06:10 PM
    Chaud...
    goldmen33 posted the 04/20/2018 at 06:12 PM
    Et Guetta toujours en forme... monde de merde!
    Je déconne super jeune pour partir...
    ritalix posted the 04/20/2018 at 06:12 PM
    Mais non :0 mort de quoi ?

    J'ai même pas son âge

    Rip
    negan posted the 04/20/2018 at 06:12 PM
    Peu être lié avec sa retraite précoce ( maladie ) ? ou comme beaucoup une overdose
    popomolos posted the 04/20/2018 at 06:13 PM
    me dites pas qu'il est mort d'un avc...?
    oedipex posted the 04/20/2018 at 06:14 PM
    Avécéé
    shincloud posted the 04/20/2018 at 06:14 PM
    negan ritalix Il avait des problème de santé depuis 2016....
    ritalix posted the 04/20/2018 at 06:15 PM
    shincloud du genre ?

    Jeune pour avoir de pb de santé essayer de profiter un minimum de la vie les gars
    kamikaze1985 posted the 04/20/2018 at 06:17 PM
    Ah merde, je kiffais bien ses sons.
    kurosu posted the 04/20/2018 at 06:24 PM
    C'est bon de se droguer
    Mais rip
    coco98bis posted the 04/20/2018 at 06:29 PM
    Putain de merde, j'ai vu ça tout à l'heure, je n'arrive toujours pas à y croire, j'aimais tellement ce qu'il faisait.
    liquidus00 posted the 04/20/2018 at 06:29 PM
    ritalix Pancréatite aigue apparement
