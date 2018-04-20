accueil
Muramasa
profile
195
Likes
Likers
shincloud
articles : 2808
2808
visites since opening : 3370693
3370693
shincloud
> blog
My body is ready 8)
Avec un bon casque Steelseries siberia 800 que je conseil à tous, même si le prix pique un peu, Bon Week-end
Je ferait un live p'tet ce soir pour en parler, en essayent de pas trop spoiler
5
posted the 04/20/2018 at 12:25 PM by shincloud
shincloud
comments (
4
)
gat
posted
the 04/20/2018 at 12:25 PM
Mais t'as combien de casques chez toi ?
shincloud
posted
the 04/20/2018 at 12:31 PM
gat
non mais le Steelseries je l'ai depuis 1an XD (c'est celui que j'utilise tout le temps pour le gaming, pour le stream j'utilise le logitech 231), mais sinon j'en est pas mal j'avoue XD, je sais plus combien à vrai dire XD
gat
posted
the 04/20/2018 at 12:36 PM
shincloud
Aucun rapport avec l'article mais ton achat TV 4K m'a donné envie de changer le plus vite possible. Vivement le Mondial pour les offres.
shincloud
posted
the 04/20/2018 at 12:38 PM
gat
Je viens de mettre le HDR sur le jeu et...
change vite de TV XD
Aucun rapport avec l'article mais ton achat TV 4K m'a donné envie de changer le plus vite possible. Vivement le Mondial pour les offres.