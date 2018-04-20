profile
My body is ready 8)
Avec un bon casque Steelseries siberia 800 que je conseil à tous, même si le prix pique un peu, Bon Week-end



Je ferait un live p'tet ce soir pour en parler, en essayent de pas trop spoiler
    posted the 04/20/2018 at 12:25 PM by shincloud
    comments (4)
    gat posted the 04/20/2018 at 12:25 PM
    Mais t'as combien de casques chez toi ?
    shincloud posted the 04/20/2018 at 12:31 PM
    gat non mais le Steelseries je l'ai depuis 1an XD (c'est celui que j'utilise tout le temps pour le gaming, pour le stream j'utilise le logitech 231), mais sinon j'en est pas mal j'avoue XD, je sais plus combien à vrai dire XD
    gat posted the 04/20/2018 at 12:36 PM
    shincloud

    Aucun rapport avec l'article mais ton achat TV 4K m'a donné envie de changer le plus vite possible. Vivement le Mondial pour les offres.
    shincloud posted the 04/20/2018 at 12:38 PM
    gat Je viens de mettre le HDR sur le jeu et... change vite de TV XD
