God of War
name : God of War
platform : PlayStation 4
editor : Sony Interactive Entertainment
developer : Sony Computer Entertainment
genre : action-aventure
multiplayer : non
european release date : 04/20/2018
evilchris
evilchris
evilchris > blog
God of war dispo je viens d'avoir le sms
de chez Micromania pour l'offre à 29,90 €... ça vca ventillé ce soir

    tags : god of war dispo chez micromania
    posted the 04/19/2018 at 02:40 PM by evilchris
    comments (13)
    commandermargulis posted the 04/19/2018 at 02:46 PM
    Je suis quand même impatient de voir les premiers chiffres mondiaux.
    Ça va être intéressant
    youtube06 posted the 04/19/2018 at 02:48 PM
    On peut s'attendre à de grosses ventes ! En tout cas je l’espère ! Sa donnerait confiance aux éditeurs concernant les gros AAA solo narratifs !
    segadream posted the 04/19/2018 at 02:48 PM
    Amazon livraison le 7 mai si on commande maintenant
    romgamer6859 posted the 04/19/2018 at 02:55 PM
    47 euros à amazon livré demain ! ça fait juste chier le gros patch day one

    Et bon jeu !
    natedrake posted the 04/19/2018 at 02:58 PM
    Je viens de recevoir aussi le SMS.
    bonanzaa posted the 04/19/2018 at 03:03 PM
    je l'ai depuis 2 jours et je te promet que tu vas t'éclater.
    victornewman posted the 04/19/2018 at 03:11 PM
    Il fait trop beau pour s enfermé devant un jeu vidéo même god of war !
    gemini posted the 04/19/2018 at 03:17 PM
    Il faut que ça marche, ils enlèvent déjà le solo de certains jeux... je préfère un bon grand jeu solo à des jeux multi perso... (enfin pour des style précis)
    whookid posted the 04/19/2018 at 03:39 PM
    victornewman Putin grave les femmes avant
    icebergbrulant posted the 04/19/2018 at 03:41 PM
    victornewman Tu n'es pas "pratique", tu peux faire les 2 !

    Il suffit de jouer à God Of War et de garder les fenêtres ouvertes !
    sora78 posted the 04/19/2018 at 03:44 PM
    Reçu pour moi

    https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DbJ-Gh5XUAEgs-K.jpg:large

    45€ sur Amazon avec un code promo de pâques
    icebergbrulant posted the 04/19/2018 at 03:47 PM
    sora78 mdr ta photo, un barbu à gauche et un moustachu à droite, t'aurais dû mettre The Order 1886 à côté
    sora78 posted the 04/19/2018 at 03:47 PM
    icebergbrulant
