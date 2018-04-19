accueil
profile
name :
God of War
platform :
PlayStation 4
editor :
Sony Interactive Entertainment
developer :
Sony Computer Entertainment
genre :
action-aventure
multiplayer :
non
european release date :
04/20/2018
profile
evilchris
God of war dispo je viens d'avoir le sms
de chez Micromania pour l'offre à 29,90 €... ça vca ventillé ce soir
posted the 04/19/2018 at 02:40 PM by evilchris
evilchris
comments (
13
)
commandermargulis
posted
the 04/19/2018 at 02:46 PM
Je suis quand même impatient de voir les premiers chiffres mondiaux.
Ça va être intéressant
youtube06
posted
the 04/19/2018 at 02:48 PM
On peut s'attendre à de grosses ventes ! En tout cas je l’espère ! Sa donnerait confiance aux éditeurs concernant les gros AAA solo narratifs !
segadream
posted
the 04/19/2018 at 02:48 PM
Amazon livraison le 7 mai si on commande maintenant
romgamer6859
posted
the 04/19/2018 at 02:55 PM
47 euros à amazon livré demain ! ça fait juste chier le gros patch day one
Et bon jeu !
natedrake
posted
the 04/19/2018 at 02:58 PM
Je viens de recevoir aussi le SMS.
bonanzaa
posted
the 04/19/2018 at 03:03 PM
je l'ai depuis 2 jours et je te promet que tu vas t'éclater.
victornewman
posted
the 04/19/2018 at 03:11 PM
Il fait trop beau pour s enfermé devant un jeu vidéo même god of war !
gemini
posted
the 04/19/2018 at 03:17 PM
Il faut que ça marche, ils enlèvent déjà le solo de certains jeux... je préfère un bon grand jeu solo à des jeux multi perso... (enfin pour des style précis)
whookid
posted
the 04/19/2018 at 03:39 PM
victornewman
Putin grave les femmes avant
icebergbrulant
posted
the 04/19/2018 at 03:41 PM
victornewman
Tu n'es pas "pratique", tu peux faire les 2 !
Il suffit de jouer à God Of War et de garder les fenêtres ouvertes !
sora78
posted
the 04/19/2018 at 03:44 PM
Reçu pour moi
https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DbJ-Gh5XUAEgs-K.jpg:large
45€ sur Amazon avec un code promo de pâques
icebergbrulant
posted
the 04/19/2018 at 03:47 PM
sora78
mdr ta photo, un barbu à gauche et un moustachu à droite, t'aurais dû mettre The Order 1886 à côté
sora78
posted
the 04/19/2018 at 03:47 PM
icebergbrulant
bold
italic
underline
url
link
smilies list
citer un membre
