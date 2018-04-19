profile
marklanders
marklanders
marklanders > blog
La conférence E3 microsoft leaké?


A prendre avec de grosses pincettes évidemment...infos venant d'un membre de 4chan...



* Forza Horizon 4: [4K, 30 FPS on X, Japan setting, Xbox Gamepass, Gameplay/Trailer Demo, Fall 2018]
* Starfield: [Marketing Deal, Gameplay Demo, Open World sci fi RPG, Holiday 2018]
* ScreamRide 2 [Xbox Gamepass, Gameplay Trailer, Holiday 2018]
* Crackdown 3: [Xbox Gamepass, Gameplay Trailer, MP Beta, Holiday 2018]
* Shadow of the Tomb Raider: [Marketing Deal, Gameplay Demo, Xbox Gamepass Fall 2018]
* Sea of Thieves: [New content, Trailer, Xbox Gamepass, Fall 2018]
* Ashen: [Gameplay Trailer, Holiday 2018]
* The Last Night: [Gameplay Trailer, Xbox Gamepass, Holkiday 2018]
* Below: [Xbox Gamepass, Gameplay Trailer, Holiday 2018]
* Madden: [Marketing, Gameplay Trailer, Fall 2018]
* Minecraft: [ Content Update, Fall 2018]
*Battlefield V: [Marketing, Gameplay Trailer, Fall 2018]
*Metro Exodus: [Marketing, Gameplay Demo, Holiday 2018]
*Banjo-Kazooie Anniversary: [Gamplay Trailer,Xbox Gamepass,Fall 2018]

Xbox E3 2018 games releasing in 2019:
Borderlands 3: [Spring 2019, Xbox Gamepass, Marketing, Gameplay Trailer]
Ori and the Will of the Wisps: [Spring 2019, Xbox Gamepass, Gameplay Trailer]
Electric Madness: [Fun Racer, Spring 2019, Xbox Gamepass, Gameplay Trailer]
Splinter Cell: [Reboot, Open World, Marketing, First on Xbox, Fall 2019]
Anthem: [Marketing, Gameplay Demo, Fall 2019]
Halo: Genesis [Reboot, Splitscreen, new engine, Warzone 2.0, MP Beta 2018, Teaser Trailer Fall 2019]
Cyberpunk 2077: [Marketing, Teaser Trailer, 2019/2020]
Joanna Dark: [3P Action, Teaser Trailer, Holiday 2019
http://n-gamz.com/2018/04/xbox-conf-e3-programme-en-fuite-splinter-cell-halo-reboot-joanna-dark-hype/
    posted the 04/19/2018 at 01:11 PM by marklanders
    comments (2)
    shanks posted the 04/19/2018 at 01:14 PM
    Même si tout pourrait être de l'ordre du possible, car un Borderlands 3 en Game Pass me choquerait que trop peu (on se doute que MS va tenter un jour ce genre de gros deal avec un tiers), juste pour ça :

    Halo: Genesis [Reboot, Splitscreen, new engine, Warzone 2.0, MP Beta 2018, Teaser Trailer Fall 2019]

    C'est fake.

    La trilogie prométhéenne n'est même pas encore terminée donc aucune chance de parler d'un reboot.

    (même si j'aimerais)
    raoh38 posted the 04/19/2018 at 01:16 PM
    shanks j’attend le final mais clair que cette trilogie prométhéenne est un ou deux crans en dessous de la première. Il paraît quand même que ms est au courant de ce désaveu, à suivre.
