A prendre avec de grosses pincettes évidemment...infos venant d'un membre de 4chan...
* Forza Horizon 4: [4K, 30 FPS on X, Japan setting, Xbox Gamepass, Gameplay/Trailer Demo, Fall 2018]
* Starfield: [Marketing Deal, Gameplay Demo, Open World sci fi RPG, Holiday 2018]
* ScreamRide 2 [Xbox Gamepass, Gameplay Trailer, Holiday 2018]
* Crackdown 3: [Xbox Gamepass, Gameplay Trailer, MP Beta, Holiday 2018]
* Shadow of the Tomb Raider: [Marketing Deal, Gameplay Demo, Xbox Gamepass Fall 2018]
* Sea of Thieves: [New content, Trailer, Xbox Gamepass, Fall 2018]
* Ashen: [Gameplay Trailer, Holiday 2018]
* The Last Night: [Gameplay Trailer, Xbox Gamepass, Holkiday 2018]
* Below: [Xbox Gamepass, Gameplay Trailer, Holiday 2018]
* Madden: [Marketing, Gameplay Trailer, Fall 2018]
* Minecraft: [ Content Update, Fall 2018]
*Battlefield V: [Marketing, Gameplay Trailer, Fall 2018]
*Metro Exodus: [Marketing, Gameplay Demo, Holiday 2018]
*Banjo-Kazooie Anniversary: [Gamplay Trailer,Xbox Gamepass,Fall 2018]
Xbox E3 2018 games releasing in 2019:
Borderlands 3: [Spring 2019, Xbox Gamepass, Marketing, Gameplay Trailer]
Ori and the Will of the Wisps: [Spring 2019, Xbox Gamepass, Gameplay Trailer]
Electric Madness: [Fun Racer, Spring 2019, Xbox Gamepass, Gameplay Trailer]
Splinter Cell: [Reboot, Open World, Marketing, First on Xbox, Fall 2019]
Anthem: [Marketing, Gameplay Demo, Fall 2019]
Halo: Genesis [Reboot, Splitscreen, new engine, Warzone 2.0, MP Beta 2018, Teaser Trailer Fall 2019]
Cyberpunk 2077: [Marketing, Teaser Trailer, 2019/2020]
Joanna Dark: [3P Action, Teaser Trailer, Holiday 2019
C'est fake.
La trilogie prométhéenne n'est même pas encore terminée donc aucune chance de parler d'un reboot.
(même si j'aimerais)