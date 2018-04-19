accueil
Pas un blog parfait, loin de là, mais un blog personnel, tout simplement...
Shenmue 1 & 2 HD : 11 nouvelles images dévoilées
Multi
Voici des Images du jeu Shenmue 1 & 2 HD :
SEGA a mis à jour son site officiel et par la même occasion a dévoilé ces nouvelles images. Pour rappel, le jeu sortira cette année sur PC, Ps4 et Xbox One…
Source :
https://gematsu.com/2018/04/shenmue-i-ii-story-screenshots
posted the 04/19/2018 at 10:17 AM by
link49
comments (
10
)
sussudio
posted
the 04/19/2018 at 10:20 AM
La course de canard caché depuis des années
negan
posted
the 04/19/2018 at 10:21 AM
Le jeu utilise un nouveau moteur Bave Texture
Bave Texture
link49
posted
the 04/19/2018 at 10:22 AM
Même si je vais prendre le jeu, je dois avouer que l'image avec le cerisier en fleur est juste hideuse au niveau des textures...
gat
posted
the 04/19/2018 at 10:22 AM
negan
T'as de la chance que Ryo soit banni sinon je l'aurais invoqué.
Quoique Twitter...
gunstarred
posted
the 04/19/2018 at 10:23 AM
Simple question pour les licences dans le jeu, ça sera comme sur pal ou jap ?
salocin
posted
the 04/19/2018 at 10:23 AM
Mouais... bref, s'est juste un portage minimaliste avec un lissage HD.
Et dire que je trouvais ce jeu incroyablement beau à l'époque.
Cela dit cela reste intéressant, je ne dis pas le contraire. Surtout au vue des prix pratiqués sur les versions retro. Mais s'est un portage fainéant, il faut le reconnaître.
link49
posted
the 04/19/2018 at 10:24 AM
gat
Je trouve qu'il a un peu raison quand même...
negan
posted
the 04/19/2018 at 10:25 AM
gat
Il peu parler je les bloquer
gat
posted
the 04/19/2018 at 10:26 AM
link49
J'ai pas dit le contraire.
negan
Enculé.
link49
posted
the 04/19/2018 at 10:26 AM
gat
En même temps, à ce prix-là, t'attends pas à des merveilles...
