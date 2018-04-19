Pas un blog parfait, loin de là, mais un blog personnel, tout simplement...
Shenmue I et II
name : Shenmue I et II
platform : Xbox One
editor : Sega
developer : N.C
genre : action-aventure
other versions : PC - PlayStation 4
Shenmue 1 & 2 HD : 11 nouvelles images dévoilées
Multi


Voici des Images du jeu Shenmue 1 & 2 HD :























SEGA a mis à jour son site officiel et par la même occasion a dévoilé ces nouvelles images. Pour rappel, le jeu sortira cette année sur PC, Ps4 et Xbox One…

Source : https://gematsu.com/2018/04/shenmue-i-ii-story-screenshots
    posted the 04/19/2018 at 10:17 AM by link49
    sussudio posted the 04/19/2018 at 10:20 AM
    La course de canard caché depuis des années
    negan posted the 04/19/2018 at 10:21 AM
    Le jeu utilise un nouveau moteur

    Bave Texture
    link49 posted the 04/19/2018 at 10:22 AM
    Même si je vais prendre le jeu, je dois avouer que l'image avec le cerisier en fleur est juste hideuse au niveau des textures...
    gat posted the 04/19/2018 at 10:22 AM
    negan T'as de la chance que Ryo soit banni sinon je l'aurais invoqué.
    Quoique Twitter...
    gunstarred posted the 04/19/2018 at 10:23 AM
    Simple question pour les licences dans le jeu, ça sera comme sur pal ou jap ?
    salocin posted the 04/19/2018 at 10:23 AM
    Mouais... bref, s'est juste un portage minimaliste avec un lissage HD.
    Et dire que je trouvais ce jeu incroyablement beau à l'époque.

    Cela dit cela reste intéressant, je ne dis pas le contraire. Surtout au vue des prix pratiqués sur les versions retro. Mais s'est un portage fainéant, il faut le reconnaître.
    link49 posted the 04/19/2018 at 10:24 AM
    gat Je trouve qu'il a un peu raison quand même...
    negan posted the 04/19/2018 at 10:25 AM
    gat Il peu parler je les bloquer
    gat posted the 04/19/2018 at 10:26 AM
    link49 J'ai pas dit le contraire.

    negan Enculé.
    link49 posted the 04/19/2018 at 10:26 AM
    gat

    En même temps, à ce prix-là, t'attends pas à des merveilles...
