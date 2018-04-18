Mike760
Crimson Dragon
name : Crimson Dragon
platform : Xbox One
editor : Microsoft
developer : Grounding Inc.
genre : action
european release date : 11/22/2013
chester
chester
Panzer Dragoon Orta gameplay sur Xbox One X et c'est magnifique
C'est magnifique pour un jeu de cet âge et le tout en 60fps constant sur Xbox One X.



    posted the 04/18/2018 at 07:09 PM by chester
    comments (8)
    guiguif posted the 04/18/2018 at 07:14 PM
    Les mecs sont pas capable de faire du 60fps constant sur la Xbox S ?
    kakakoleokuku posted the 04/18/2018 at 07:16 PM
    Jeu culte
    segadream posted the 04/18/2018 at 07:21 PM
    60 fps constant sur xbox one normal, j'ai ressortie ma version boite et j'ai été bluffé ^^ une tuerie
    misterpixel posted the 04/18/2018 at 07:25 PM
    Depuis que j’ai la X on a jamais autant parlé Rétro, hâte d’être à l’E3 pour voir des choses neuves exploitants la X à fond.
    maxleresistant posted the 04/18/2018 at 07:30 PM
    plus besoin de portage HD avec cette console. La vache
    misterpixel posted the 04/18/2018 at 07:35 PM
    maxleresistant Shenmue 1&2 aurait été plus beau comme ça que avec leur version remastered je suis sûr
    maxleresistant posted the 04/18/2018 at 07:54 PM
    misterpixel probablement !
    stephenking posted the 04/18/2018 at 07:57 PM
    Purée la beauté sur X..
    Que de souvenir avec ce superbe jeu
