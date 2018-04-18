accueil
name :
Crimson Dragon
platform :
Xbox One
editor :
Microsoft
developer :
Grounding Inc.
genre :
action
european release date :
11/22/2013
chester
Panzer Dragoon Orta gameplay sur Xbox One X et c'est magnifique
C'est magnifique pour un jeu de cet âge et le tout en 60fps constant sur Xbox One X.
posted the 04/18/2018 at 07:09 PM by chester
chester
comments (
8
)
guiguif
posted
the 04/18/2018 at 07:14 PM
Les mecs sont pas capable de faire du 60fps constant sur la Xbox S ?
kakakoleokuku
posted
the 04/18/2018 at 07:16 PM
Jeu culte
segadream
posted
the 04/18/2018 at 07:21 PM
60 fps constant sur xbox one normal, j'ai ressortie ma version boite et j'ai été bluffé ^^ une tuerie
misterpixel
posted
the 04/18/2018 at 07:25 PM
Depuis que j’ai la X on a jamais autant parlé Rétro, hâte d’être à l’E3 pour voir des choses neuves exploitants la X à fond.
maxleresistant
posted
the 04/18/2018 at 07:30 PM
plus besoin de portage HD avec cette console. La vache
misterpixel
posted
the 04/18/2018 at 07:35 PM
maxleresistant
Shenmue 1&2 aurait été plus beau comme ça que avec leur version remastered je suis sûr
maxleresistant
posted
the 04/18/2018 at 07:54 PM
misterpixel
probablement !
stephenking
posted
the 04/18/2018 at 07:57 PM
Purée la beauté sur X..
Que de souvenir avec ce superbe jeu
Que de souvenir avec ce superbe jeu