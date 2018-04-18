But his games still look great, there is no denying that. And Detroit: Become Human looks like it will continue that trend, according to an IGN First report. Detroit: Become Human, which already looks stunning, will benefit from a native 4K mode on the PS4 Pro—so it should be a hell of a looker, and one of the best looking Sony games (which really is saying something!)



You can check out IGN’s video on the game for yourself below. Detroit: Become Human will be launching next month exclusively on the PS4. https://gamingbolt.com/detroit-become-human-will-be-native-4k-on-ps4-pro