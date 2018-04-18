Mike760
profile
Detroit : Become Human
44
Likes
Likers
name : Detroit : Become Human
platform : PlayStation 4
editor : Sony Interactive Entertainment
developer : Quantic Dream
genre : Narration
multiplayer : non
read the reviews
add a review
add a press review
profile
chester
64
Likes
Likers
chester
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 986
visites since opening : 1133762
chester > blog
all
Detroit: Become Human tournera en 4K natif sur PS4 Pro
But his games still look great, there is no denying that. And Detroit: Become Human looks like it will continue that trend, according to an IGN First report. Detroit: Become Human, which already looks stunning, will benefit from a native 4K mode on the PS4 Pro—so it should be a hell of a looker, and one of the best looking Sony games (which really is saying something!)

You can check out IGN’s video on the game for yourself below. Detroit: Become Human will be launching next month exclusively on the PS4. https://gamingbolt.com/detroit-become-human-will-be-native-4k-on-ps4-pro
https://gamingbolt.com/detroit-become-human-will-be-native-4k-on-ps4-pro
    tags :
    3
    Likes
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 04/18/2018 at 12:52 PM by chester
    comments (4)
    misterpixel posted the 04/18/2018 at 12:54 PM
    J’ai peur que ce soit avec des concessions ou alors que le jeu soit trop dirigiste, on verra bien.
    lightning posted the 04/18/2018 at 12:56 PM
    non erreur, il tourne 2160p à l'aide du cbr

    https://abload.de/img/detroitz6sot.png

    Dans tous les cas, l'IQ devrait être exemplaire
    thedoctor posted the 04/18/2018 at 01:37 PM
    misterpixel C'est 2160p Checkerboard rendering

    driver posted the 04/18/2018 at 01:38 PM
    En même temps, je doute que dans ce jeu l'action soit aussi survoltée que dans God of War. Ça reste grosso modo du film interactif.
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre