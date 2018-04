Insomniac Games, the studio behind Sunset Overdrive and the upcoming Spiderman for PS4, has hired former Naughty Dog game designer James Cooper.



Cooper and Insomniac announced the news through Twitter. “We are very glad to have you on board!”, Insomniac’s official Twitter account tweeted. “Welcome @_James_Cooper to the Insomniac and #SpiderManPS4 family ya’ll!”