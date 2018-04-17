profile
blackninja
blackninja
Images Mirror's edge sur XBOX ONE X
Instant T
Je viens de le terminer et pour un jeu de 10 ans il claque bien en 4K HDR.

















    posted the 04/17/2018 at 03:02 PM by blackninja
    comments (13)
    biboys posted the 04/17/2018 at 03:03 PM
    C'est propre
    skuldleif posted the 04/17/2018 at 03:12 PM
    imaginez des jeux fait uniquement pour la xbox one X ce quon pourrait avoir
    obi69 posted the 04/17/2018 at 03:30 PM
    Il est magnifique.

    j'ai enfin pu faire le 2 y'a pas longtemps, j'ai pris mon pied.
    killia posted the 04/17/2018 at 03:35 PM
    Je pensais que tu parlais de Caralyst.

    Je trouve que le 1 s'en sort vraiment bien malgré son âge, magnifique
    ritalix posted the 04/17/2018 at 03:36 PM
    Omg j'ai fait le jeu y'a un an et mamamia il était pas comme ça uch:
    gat posted the 04/17/2018 at 03:38 PM
    skuldleif Imagine des jeux tout court.

    skuldleif posted the 04/17/2018 at 03:41 PM
    gat relance pas ma déprime stp
    osiris posted the 04/17/2018 at 04:01 PM
    j'avou
    blackninja posted the 04/17/2018 at 04:15 PM
    Et en mouvement c'est encore mieux surtout couplé au HDR, par contre port de Ray-Ban obligé dans certains niveaux
    kinectical posted the 04/17/2018 at 04:42 PM
    La X fait des merveilles Vous imaginer un jveux exemple comme splinter cell blacklist en 4K sur Xbox one x comment ca doit être beau
    thomass2 posted the 04/17/2018 at 05:20 PM
    quand tu achetes une one pour jouer a des jeux comme ca y a un soucis..
    rbz posted the 04/17/2018 at 05:21 PM
    gat
    shin82 posted the 04/17/2018 at 05:25 PM
    thomass2 bah oui le mec dépense 500 € pour jouer a des jeux xbox 360 uniquement...
