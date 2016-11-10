Mike760
profile
Gears of War 4
63
Likes
Likers
name : Gears of War 4
platform : Xbox One
editor : Microsoft
developer : The Coalition
genre : action
multiplayer : oui
european release date : 10/11/2016
other versions : PC
read the reviews
add a review
add a press review
profile
chester
64
Likes
Likers
chester
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 984
visites since opening : 1132528
chester > blog
all
Gears Of War une annonce cette semaine
Ice-T

We’ve been speculating on the next chapter of the Gears of War saga for some time now -- but we could very well be hearing about what’s coming up sooner rather than later.

And the latest tease comes from none other than rapper/actor Ice-T, who has taken to Twitter with news that a possible Gears of War announcement will be coming from him this week. You can see the tweet in question below. http://comicbook.com/gaming/2018/04/17/rapper-actor-ice-t-gears-of-war-announcement-xbox-one/
https://twitter.com/FINALLEVEL/status/985950394089201665?tfw_creator=wwg&tfw_site=wwg&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw&ref_url=http%3A%2F%2Fcomicbook.com%2Fgaming%2F2018%2F04%2F17%2Frapper-actor-ice-t-gears-of-war-announcement-xbox-one%2F
    tags :
    3
    Likes
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 04/17/2018 at 02:25 PM by chester
    comments (3)
    negan posted the 04/17/2018 at 02:31 PM
    STOP

    Pas besoin de faire des titres a la J.C , l'annonce sera l'arrivée de Griffin le personnage de Ice T ( Gears of war 3 ) dans Gears of war 4 .

    Pas de nouveau jeu
    octobar posted the 04/17/2018 at 02:36 PM
    Ice T, c'est un peu devenu le Francis Lalanne U.S. ce mec nan ?
    ravyxxs posted the 04/17/2018 at 02:59 PM
    octobar Non pas du tout. Respect l'ancien.
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre