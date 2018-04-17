profile
Yakuza 6
name : Yakuza 6
platform : PlayStation 4
editor : Sega
developer : Sega
genre : action-aventure
marklanders
marklanders > blog
Test JVC Yakuza 6
Le site jeuxvideo.com livre sur le dernier opus de la série Yakuza sur ps4


Jvc
    posted the 04/17/2018 at 09:53 AM by marklanders
    comments (6)
    misterpixel posted the 04/17/2018 at 09:57 AM
    Y’a Yakuza 4 dispo sur le PS Now et je me tâte à prendre un abo pour m’essayer un peu à cette IP tant pis pour la traduction.
    darkxehanort94 posted the 04/17/2018 at 09:57 AM
    Oh mon Dieu ! Il n as pas eu 20/20 C'est Incroyable !
    leonr4 posted the 04/17/2018 at 09:59 AM
    http://www.jeuxactu.com/test-yakuza-6-ps4-l-episode-le-plus-abouti-de-la-serie-113125.htm
    jesuisunefleur posted the 04/17/2018 at 10:14 AM
    Il est en FR ?
    mad1 posted the 04/17/2018 at 10:16 AM
    Le test est dispo depuis un mois.
    escobar posted the 04/17/2018 at 10:36 AM
    jesuisunefleur non
