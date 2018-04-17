accueil
Test JVC Yakuza 6
Le site jeuxvideo.com livre sur le dernier opus de la série Yakuza sur ps4
Jvc
posted the 04/17/2018 at 09:53 AM by
marklanders
comments (
6
)
misterpixel
posted
the 04/17/2018 at 09:57 AM
Y’a Yakuza 4 dispo sur le PS Now et je me tâte à prendre un abo pour m’essayer un peu à cette IP tant pis pour la traduction.
darkxehanort94
posted
the 04/17/2018 at 09:57 AM
Oh mon Dieu ! Il n as pas eu 20/20 C'est Incroyable !
leonr4
posted
the 04/17/2018 at 09:59 AM
http://www.jeuxactu.com/test-yakuza-6-ps4-l-episode-le-plus-abouti-de-la-serie-113125.htm
jesuisunefleur
posted
the 04/17/2018 at 10:14 AM
Il est en FR ?
mad1
posted
the 04/17/2018 at 10:16 AM
Le test est dispo depuis un mois.
escobar
posted
the 04/17/2018 at 10:36 AM
jesuisunefleur
non
