name : Jeux Vidéo
description : Sujets traitant du jeu vidéo en général.
articles : 4182
visites since opening : 4883894
guiguif > blog
Xenosaga: La Trilogie HD se confirme doucement ?
Bandai Namco a deposé la marque “Also Sprach Zarathustra” (le sous-titre du troisieme Xenosaga) aux US.
C'est tout pour le moment.

https://gematsu.com/2018/04/bandai-namco-trademarks-xenosaga-episode-iii-subtitle-also-sprach-zarathustra-in-the-u-s
    posted the 04/16/2018 at 08:46 PM by guiguif
    comments (15)
    eldrick posted the 04/16/2018 at 08:48 PM
    Ils ont fait un bon boulot avec Hack donc j'espère que c'est vrai.
    eldren posted the 04/16/2018 at 08:53 PM
    Par contre je sais pas si ils veulent sortir les 2 premiers tel quel, mais il y aurait énormément de taf à faire dessus, j'espère + qu'un simple remaster
    predagogue posted the 04/16/2018 at 08:53 PM
    Xenogears + Xenosaga = scenario pompeux et incompréhensible
    birmou posted the 04/16/2018 at 08:56 PM
    testament posted the 04/16/2018 at 08:59 PM
    Autant faire un remake.
    hijikatamayora13 posted the 04/16/2018 at 09:00 PM
    Je sais pas trop quoi penser de ça vaudrait mieux rebooter ou remaké la série histoire de revoir certains mauvais points.
    iglooo posted the 04/16/2018 at 09:05 PM
    predagogue tu bluffes Martoni.
    eldrick posted the 04/16/2018 at 09:06 PM
    predagogue Il y a 95% de chance que tu dis n'importe quoi
    bobobiwan posted the 04/16/2018 at 09:08 PM
    J'ai toujours été intéressé par cette saga mais j'ai jamais pu m'y adonner. Une trilogie de remaster, clairement, je suis client.
    melkaba posted the 04/16/2018 at 09:09 PM
    predagogue OK merci d'être passé
    akinen posted the 04/16/2018 at 09:18 PM
    Day no. C’est déjà assez penible les animes avec des fins métaphysiques...
    predagogue posted the 04/16/2018 at 09:26 PM
    melkaba eldrick iglooo d'habitude ça marche
    hyoga57 posted the 04/16/2018 at 09:39 PM
    S'ils n'en ont déposés qu'un seul, il y a fort à parier qu'il sortira dans la gamme "PS2 Classics" sur PS4...
    kayl posted the 04/16/2018 at 09:45 PM
    S'ils pouvaient le sortir sur Switch je suis preneur, mais je crois plus à une bête sortie PS2 Classic. J'avais fait le 2 à l'époque, espérant que le 3 sorte en Europe comme mon magasin Game me l'avait fait espérer, il prenait même des précommandes, mais le jeu n'est jamais sorti ici.
    eldren posted the 04/16/2018 at 10:00 PM
    hyoga57 tu as vu les retours de YS VIII sur PC ? La version est complètement injouable pour le moment (crash, freeze, jeu qui rame)
